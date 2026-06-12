Musk becomes world's first trillionaire as SpaceX shares jump

Musk becomes world's first trillionaire as SpaceX shares jump

NEW YORK
Musk becomes worlds first trillionaire as SpaceX shares jump

Shares in Elon Musk's SpaceX jumped 11 percent to $150 on their first day of trading on June 12 after the biggest initial public offering in history, making the polarizing entrepreneur the world's first trillionaire as he vowed to take humanity to Mars.

The blockbuster operation, which raised more than $75 billion, is expected to kick off a series of major IPOs by AI companies in the coming months.

The debut on the Nasdaq exchange in New York capped weeks of investor frenzy over the rocket company turned AI and satellite conglomerate.

"SpaceX wants to be able to take you to the moon, take you to Mars, and ultimately beyond," Musk said at a launch event in Starbase, Texas, surrounded by staff.

"I'm confident at this point that with the incredible team that we have here at SpaceX, that we will do that for you," Musk added.

About 100 people assembled outside the Nasdaq exchange's home in New York, where SpaceX also marked the occasion with a neon sign in Times Square reading "Building the infrastructure to the future."

Musk "sets very futuristic goals that no one else is doing, and I think that has got a lot of people excited," said Sarin Sio, of financial company Dovetail, who had come to the Nasdaq headquarters.

The company priced more than 555 million shares at $135 each in a filing with the U.S. markets regulator on Thursday, valuing SpaceX at just under $1.8 trillion.

Friday's gain lifted its market value to around $2 trillion, placing it among the 10 most valuable U.S. companies — ahead of Tesla, Facebook-owner Meta and Walmart.

Options for nearly 83 million additional shares could push the total raised above $86 billion.

Co-founded by Musk in 2002, the rocket startup has since expanded into a major satellite operator and has also folded in Musk's artificial intelligence company — xAI — which includes the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Trading under the ticker symbol "SPCX," the conglomerate is being closely watched for how Wall Street absorbs the offering.

SpaceX is the first out of the gates among leading AI giants eyeing public markets, with OpenAI and Anthropic both recently filing initial documents with regulators.

The IPO comes just over a year after Musk left President Donald Trump's administration, following a months-long stint leading the highly contentious "DOGE" effort to slash government spending — while simultaneously juggling his CEO roles at Tesla and SpaceX.

Musk's backing of Trump and right-wing populists in Europe — and a long list of incendiary comments on X — has seen the entrepreneur go from a broadly admired prodigy to a deeply polarizing figure.

The record IPO is nonetheless a testament to Musk's continued support among investors, with Bloomberg reporting that the offering was more than four times oversubscribed.

Demand among retail investors — for whom 20 percent of shares were reserved — was also reported to be high.

 

The IPO is expected to mint thousands of new millionaires and several billionaires, with former and current employees — and a long list of investors — from the company's near quarter-century history looking to cash in.

The company's financials are giving some on Wall Street pause, as the valuation largely depends on Musk delivering on promises worthy of science fiction, including putting data centers in space and humans on Mars using as-yet unproven technology.

A lot also hangs on a huge expansion of SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service as well as the success of xAI, the maker of the Grok chatbot and Musk's rival to OpenAI and Anthropic that has yet to gain traction.

While SpaceX is growing quickly — revenue hit $18.7 billion in 2025 — it is also losing money, producing a net loss of $4.9 billion, mainly on spending to build AI capacity.

In an extraordinary prediction, SpaceX's filing claims it can pull in more than $28.5 trillion in revenue from its various markets.

The milestone makes Musk by far the world's richest person, his fortune dwarfing that of any other billionaire.

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