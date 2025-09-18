Türkiye, Spain stand together on Gaza crisis, says minister

SEVILLE

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said Türkiye and Spain are united not only by historical bonds but also as voices of shared conscience against the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Speaking at the "Connect to Türkiye" event in the Spanish city of Seville on Wednesday, Uraloğlu noted the centuries-old friendship between the two Mediterranean nations, shaped by art, culture and trade.

"Spain and Türkiye stand side by side not just through historical ties, but also as the voice of a common conscience facing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza," he said.

"Both countries show firm resolve in the Palestinian people's pursuit of justice and peace, within the bounds of international law and human rights. This solidarity forms a unifying bridge in the fight to uphold human dignity."

Under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership, Türkiye is committed to every effort needed for lasting peace in Gaza and stands ready to fulfill its responsibilities, Uraloğlu added.

He stressed that those responsible for the events in Gaza will face accountability under international law.

Uraloğlu also hailed Turkish Airlines (THY) as a global brand, noting its growth from a 1933 startup with five planes to operations reaching 355 points in 131 countries today.

The new Istanbul-Seville route marks more than a simple flight path—it strengthens friendship ties between Türkiye and Spain, he said.

As THY's sixth Spanish destination, the daily service will boost tourism, trade and cultural exchanges.

"This line will introduce Seville's unique attractions, from the Alcazar Palace to the Giralda Tower, to the Turkish people, while sharing Türkiye's historical and natural treasures with our Spanish friends," Uraloğlu remarked.

He described Türkiye as a premier global tourism spot, thanks to its strategic Asia-Europe bridge, ancient history, natural wonders and cultural depth.

Highlights include Istanbul's Hagia Sophia, Cappadocia's fairy chimneys, UNESCO sites like Ephesus and Troy, Aegean and Mediterranean blue-flag beaches, Black Sea plateaus and Uludağ ski slopes—all drawing millions annually with affordable, quality services.

Advanced infrastructure further enhances Türkiye's appeal, Uraloğlu said, with modern airports, expanded highways, high-speed trains and yacht ports ensuring safe, swift travel.

Behind recent tourism gains lie 23 years of major investments, he explained.

"We've invested about $300 billion in transport and communications infrastructure. Mega projects like Marmaray, the Eurasia Tunnel, Istanbul Airport, Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge and the 1915 Çanakkale Bridge have positioned Türkiye as a hub for world trade and logistics."

Key figures include expanding divided roads from 6,101 kilometers to 29,852 kilometers, highways from 1,714 kilometers to 3,796 kilometers, and railways to 13,919 kilometers—with 2,251 kilometers for high-speed trains.

Domestic active airports rose from 26 to 58, while international flight points grew from 60 in 50 countries to 353 in 132 countries.

Yacht marina capacity reached 26,000 across sites from Yalova to Alanya.

"No doubt, we'll continue infrastructure investments to sustainably tap Türkiye's tourism potential," Uraloğlu said.

"The Seville route symbolizes our efforts and the fresh bond between Türkiye and Spain."

He predicted mutual benefits in tourism, trade, education and culture, inviting Spanish visitors to experience Türkiye's hospitality and riches.

Uraloğlu thanked all involved in the event, hoping it sparks new partnerships and friendships.