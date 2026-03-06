Türkiye, Spain social media wave highlights friendship forged through crises

ISTANBUL

A surge of pro-Spain sentiment on Turkish social media has highlighted a growing sense of solidarity between Türkiye and Spain after Madrid’s strong opposition to recent U.S.- and Israel-backed military actions in the Middle East.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez drew attention after declaring that Spain would not allow its military bases to be used in operations against Iran, despite warnings from U.S. President Donald Trump about potential trade consequences.

Sanchez’s statement — including the words “No to the war” — quickly spread across social media platforms, prompting Turkish and Spanish users to exchange messages of solidarity and humor.

The online interaction turned the political alignment into an unexpected wave of memes and friendly banter between the two countries.

One widely shared post from a Turkish user jokingly referenced Türkiye’s global reputation for hair-transplant tourism, writing that “no Spanish man will remain bald.”

The joke, accompanied by an edited image of Spanish football legend Andres Iniesta with transplanted hair, even appeared on Spanish television.

Commentator Emilio Faio showcased the image on air, remarking that “Turks and Spaniards are brothers.”

The online camaraderie also reflects years of practical cooperation between the two countries during times of crisis.

Spanish emergency teams were among those that assisted Türkiye during the devastating wildfires in the southwestern province of Muğla in 2021, sending a 27-member firefighting team and two aircraft.

Spain also deployed a 33-member rescue team following the massive earthquakes centered in 2023, which struck 11 Turkish provinces and killed tens of thousands of people.

In recent years, Spain has increasingly distinguished itself from many European allies through its outspoken opposition to military escalation and its emphasis on international law.

Under Sanchez’s leadership, the coalition government has repeatedly criticized Israeli military operations in Gaza.

The Spanish government has similarly criticized U.S. interventionist policies elsewhere, including operations targeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

According to Professor Dr. Nurşin Ateşoğlu of the National Intelligence Academy, Spain’s stance may carry political calculations but is also consistent with the ideology of the country’s socialist-led government.