Türkiye, Spain engage in talks over aircraft swap

ANKARA
Türkiye and Spain are in advanced negotiations over a potential military aircraft swap, daily Hürriyet has reported.

The deal, which could see Türkiye acquiring Airbus A400M military jets in exchange for its domestically produced Hürjet training aircraft, is valued at around 720 million euros ($793 million).

Under the proposed terms, Spain has offered to transfer six of its A400M jets to Türkiye, while the latter would provide 24 Hürjet aircraft.

Ankara has earlier purchased 10 of the A400M jets, known for its strategic airlift capabilities. These have been utilized not only in military operations but also in humanitarian missions, such as disaster relief.

Spain, which currently operates 27 A400Ms and has placed an order for 26 more, is reportedly in need of training aircraft.

The Hürjet, being developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), is set to be delivered to the Turkish military next year.

As a light attack aircraft, it boasts the ability to carry nine types of domestically developed munitions.

While the deal has not yet been finalized, both sides are reportedly eager to complete the transaction at the highest level of intergovernmental talks.

The A400M was designed to replace older transport aircraft such as the Transall C-160 and Lockheed C-130 Hercules. Its abilities include carrying heavier loads and operating on rough landing strips.

The aircraft can perform aerial refueling and medical evacuation when fitted with appropriate equipment. Its maiden flight took place in late 2009 at Seville Airport.

Hürjet, meanwhile, passed its first engine start test early last year. 

The single-engine jet, equipped with a tandem cockpit, can perform roles such as combat readiness transition training, air patrol and aerobatic demonstrations.

The Hürjet project was initiated to replace the Turkish army's T-38 aircraft used in training and the F-5 aircraft used in aerobatic team flights. The project aims to produce two Hürjets per month after the certification activities are completed by the end of 2025.

