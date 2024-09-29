Türkiye slams US decision to lift arms embargo on Greek Cyprus

ANKARA

Türkiye has criticized the United States for renewing its decision to lift the arms embargo on Greek Cyprus for another year, urging this step may lead to an arms race on the island and undermine the balances in the region.

A written statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry on late Sept. 28 recalled that the U.S. has announced that it will extend for another year its decision to lift the arms embargo on the southern part of the island.

“This grave mistake would lead to an arms race on the island and undermine the delicate balances in the region,” the statement read.

“In the face of the increasing armament activities of the Greek Cypriot Administration, we believe that the [Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus] TRNC will take all necessary measures to increase its defense and deterrence capability,” the ministry added.

Washington decided to lift the arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot administration in 2020 and renewed it every year. It has been imposing an arms embargo on Greek Cyprus since 1987. Both Türkiye and Turkish Cyprus have strongly condemned the decision of the U.S., underlining this move will break the balance Washington was pursuing in its relationship with the Turkish and Greek Cypriots.

Last month, the U.S. and Greek Cyprus signed a defense cooperation agreement that sets priorities and the direction of the defense relationship over the next five years. Türkiye condemned this move, saying: “We condemn the signing of a roadmap for enhancing the bilateral defense cooperation between the United States of America and the Greek Cypriot Administration.”