Türkiye fires back at Netanyahu over Erdoğan remarks

ANKARA

Türkiye's government mounted a sweeping condemnation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on April 11 after his remarks directed at President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with Ankara's Foreign Ministry and Communications Directorate leading the response.

In a written statement, the ministry said that Netanyahu was well known for his record, describing the Israeli premier as someone history would remember as the era's Hitler. It said Erdoğan had been targeted with "low-level, insolent and lie-filled claims," and characterized the attacks as a "reaction to truths Türkiye has consistently voiced on every platform."

"Türkiye would continue to stand by innocent civilians and press for Netanyahu to be held accountable for his crimes," read the statement.

The Communications Directorate similarly dismissed Netanyahu's remarks, saying the Israeli leader was "a criminal with no friends left" and that an arrest warrant had been issued against him. The directorate said Netanyahu was deliberately stoking regional chaos and conflict as a strategy to preserve his political survival, and that everyone knew he lacked the moral standing to lecture others.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz called Netanyahu's remarks against Erdoğan a reflection of "the psychology of guilt," saying they were null and void. Yılmaz said Netanyahu's statements stemmed from his discomfort at seeing the truth exposed. He added that Türkiye would continue to "speak up for justice, international law and humanitarian values and to defend regional and global peace."

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş also responded, saying those who have driven the region into fire and threatened global stability had long been condemned in the conscience of humanity.

In a post on X, Netanyahu accused Erdoğan of "accommodating Iran’s terror regime and its proxies" and "massacring his own Kurdish citizens."

Türkiye and Israel have had sharply strained relations since the outbreak of the Gaza war, with Erdoğan emerging as one of the most vocal international critics of Israel's military campaign. He has frequently accused Netanyahu’s government of committing "genocide" in the enclave.

Since the conflict erupted in October 2023, Türkiye has taken steps to cut trade with Israel. In last April, Ankara banned exports of more than 1,000 products to Israel and later imposed a full suspension of exports, imports and transit trade across all categories.

Türkiye has appointed diplomat Mehmet Güllüoğlu as the Palestinian Humanitarian Aid Coordinator to oversee relief operations in Gaza and liaise with local authorities and international partners.