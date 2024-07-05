Türkiye slams Israeli move to expand West Bank settlements

ANKARA

Türkiye has condemned Israel's plans to recognize settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank legally.

"The decisions taken by Israel to 'legalize' some settlement outposts and to 'approve' new housing units in the occupied West Bank are flagrant violations of international law," said a Foreign Ministry statement issued on July 5.

Israel is trying to "make the occupation permanent and has no intention of achieving peace," read the statement.

"We call on the international community to take a firm and principled stand against Israel's attempts to normalize the occupation," it added.

The statement followed the Israeli military's activity in the West Bank city of Jenin, which included an airstrike.

The clashes in Jenin came after the Israeli cabinet approved steps proposed by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich aimed at "legalizing" settlement outposts in the West Bank.

The construction plans revealed by the Peace Now group are part of the hard-line government’s efforts to beef up settlements as part of a strategy of cementing Israel’s control over the West Bank to prevent a future Palestinian state.