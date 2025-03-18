Erdoğan brands Israel 'terror state' after deadly Gaza strikes

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday branded Israel a "terror state" following the most intense Israeli airstrikes in Gaza since a fragile ceasefire took effect.

Speaking on the anniversary of the Çanakkale victory, Erdoğan strongly condemned Israel’s recent attacks on Gaza, labeling the Israeli government a "terror state" for targeting civilians. "With last night's brutal attack on Gaza, the Zionist regime has once again shown that it is a terrorist state feeding on the blood and suffering of innocent people," he said.

Erdoğan warned that those responsible for these atrocities would face consequences: "Every drop of blood shed will be accounted for. If this reckless brutality continues, the fire that burns innocent children, babies, and women today will one day consume those who ignited it."

He reaffirmed Türkiye’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people, especially during the holy month of Ramadan. "Türkiye stands with the oppressed in Gaza and our Palestinian brothers. We will intensify our diplomatic efforts to end the massacres and restore calm and ceasefire," he stated.

Separately, the Turkish Foreign Ministry shared a statement that condemns the devastating strikes.

“The massacre of hundreds of Palestinians in Israel's attacks on Gaza this morning [March 18] demonstrates that the Netanyahu government's genocide policy has entered a new phase. Israel defies humanity through its violations of international law and universal values in the gravest way,” read a written statement by Foreign Ministry on March 18.

Israeli actions are threatening the future of the region, the statement said, stressing, “At a time when efforts to achieve global peace and stability are intensifying, the aggression displayed by the Israeli government threatens the future of the region. It is unacceptable that Israel is causing a new spiral of violence.”

The ministry called on the international community “to take a decisive stance against Israel to ensure a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian aid.”

“As Türkiye, we reiterate our unwavering support for the rightful cause of the Palestinian people and reaffirm our commitment to contributing to efforts aimed at securing peace and stability in the region,” the statement added.

Reactions around the world

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres also voiced shock Tuesday after hundreds were killed in Gaza by Israel.

"The secretary-general is shocked by the Israeli airstrikes in Gaza," U.N. spokesman Rolando Gomez told a press briefing in Geneva.

"He strongly appeals for the ceasefire to be respected, for unimpeded humanitarian assistance to be re-established, and for the remaining hostages to be released unconditionally."

The Kremlin warned about a "spiral of escalation" in Gaza.

"The aggravation of the situation, another spiral of escalation, this is creating concern for us," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

China called for steps to prevent a "humanitarian disaster" in Gaza.

"China is highly concerned about the current situation between Israel and Palestine," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, calling for the parties to "avoid any actions that could lead to an escalation of the situation, and prevent a larger-scale humanitarian disaster".

Egypt condemned the Israeli resumption of Gaza strikes.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry denounced the Israeli assault as “a blatant challenge to international will supporting peace, including the ceasefire agreement.”

It warned that Israel’s escalatory policies “will ultimately lead to igniting the region and undermining its security and stability."

Jordan condemned the deadly attacks.

"We have been following since last night Israel's aggressive and barbaric bombing of the Gaza Strip," government spokesman Mohammed Momani said, underlining "the need to stop this aggression."

Saudi Arabia condemned the Gaza strikes "in strongest terms."

A foreign ministry statement voiced "Saudi Arabia's condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the Israeli occupation forces' resumption of aggression... and their direct bombardment of areas populated by unarmed civilians".

Iran also condemned the Israeli strikes on Gaza as "continuation of genocide."

In a statement, foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei called the strikes a "continuation of the genocide and ethnic cleansing" in the Palestinian territories, and accused the United States of "direct responsibility" in the attack.