Türkiye slams Greek moves over EU defense exclusion

ANKARA

Defense officials have criticized what they described as Greece’s “futile” attempts to exclude Türkiye from European Union defense initiatives, warning such efforts are misguided and unlikely to succeed.

"Efforts to ignore Türkiye's critical role in the region and its importance for European security are doomed to fail," Defense Ministry sources told local media on May 22.

The officials denounced Athens for bringing bilateral disputes into multilateral platforms, saying the move was “neither well-intentioned nor wise.”

They emphasized Türkiye’s status as a NATO and OSCE member, as well as an EU candidate country, asserting that Ankara remains an “inseparable part of the European security architecture.”

"With its developing defense industry, active role in resolving regional crises, and a strong military, Türkiye will continue to assert its significance to those who fail to understand it," the statement read.

The ministry said EU membership remains a strategic goal for Türkiye and urged Brussels to adopt a more inclusive and forward-thinking approach to defense and security cooperation.

“European security can only be strengthened with inclusiveness, strategic foresight and collective solidarity,” officials said, highlighting shared interests between Ankara and the EU in areas such as counterterrorism and irregular migration.

The statement also responded to historical accusations against Türkiye, condemning what it called the “Pontus genocide lie” and accusing critics of distorting historical facts.

“Those who try to portray us as perpetrators of crimes that did not happen should first confront the dirty pages of their own history,” the officials said.

Turning to recent military exercises in Europe, the sources dismissed allegations that Türkiye was deliberately excluded from “Immediate Response 25,” a sub-exercise of Defender Europe.

“We have been making statements about this exercise every year since 2020. All the claims in the press are lies and wrong,” they said.

They also pointed to recent affirmations of support from the United States and NATO, arguing that speculation about Türkiye’s exclusion from Western security frameworks is unfounded.

“If one is curious about the U.S. and NATO’s view of our country, it would be useful to look at the recent statements of both the U.S. President [Donald Trump] and the NATO Secretary-General [Mark Rutte],” the officials added.