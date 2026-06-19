Türkiye showcases 26 startups at VivaTech 2026 in Paris

Türkiye showcases 26 startups at VivaTech 2026 in Paris

ANKARA
Türkiye showcases 26 startups at VivaTech 2026 in Paris

Türkiye has brought 26 technology startups to the VivaTech 2026 fair in France, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said Thursday.

According to a ministry statement, VivaTech 2026, one of Europe's largest technology and entrepreneurship events, runs through June 20 and brings together companies, investors and innovation leaders from around the world.

The Industry and Technology Ministry and the Presidency's Investment and Finance Office are participating in the event with a Türkiye pavilion.

Speaking during a visit to the pavilion, Kacır said 14 of the 26 participating startups are part of the Turcorn 100 program, which supports Turkish technology companies with the potential to achieve valuations exceeding $1 billion.

"We are at the VivaTech technology summit in France. This is a platform where technology startups from around the world meet and connect with investors," Kacır said.

"We brought 26 technology startups from Türkiye. Fourteen of these startups are companies in the Turcorn 100 program that are candidates to become future Turkish technology ventures valued at more than $1 billion," he added.

Kacır said the startups are presenting their products and services to investors and helping promote both their businesses and Türkiye's technology ecosystem.

"As the Ministry of Industry and Technology, together with our Presidency Investment and Finance Office, we support the participation of Türkiye's technology startups in international platforms under the Turcorn 100 program," he said.

Kacır said Türkiye's innovation ecosystem now includes more than 13,000 technology startups operating in 114 technoparks, including nearly 3,000 early-stage ventures.

"Our goal is to see 100,000 technology startups established in Türkiye by 2030 and to increase the valuation of our Turcorns, Turkish technology ventures worth more than $1 billion, to $100 billion," he said.

He added that Türkiye would continue to advance its National Technology Initiative under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We will continue to strengthen our ambition to be a country that develops its own domestic and national technology products and services with its own resources and people and can offer them competitively to the world," Kacır said.

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