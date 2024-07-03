Türkiye set up Euros quarterfinal date with Dutch

LEIPZIG

Türkiye will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after winning a thriller with Austria 2-1 as both countries reached the last eight of a European Championship for the first time since 2008.

Merih Demiral was the unlikely hero for Türkiye, in soaking Leipzig, after bundling his team ahead with less than a minute on the clock and then thumping in the decisive header just before the hour mark.

Al-Ahli center-back Demiral became the first European defender to score twice in the knockout stages of a major tournament since Lilian Thuram for France at the 1998 World Cup.

Vincenzo Montella's side, which was missing suspended captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu but once again backed by massive support at the Zentralstadion, will take on the Dutch in Berlin on July 6 after their comfortable 3-0 win over Romania earlier on June 2.

Türkiye was beaten 6-1 by Austria in March and Montella admitted he was hoping to get his own back for that embarrassing defeat.

"We were heavily criticized for our friendly results. They didn't pan out well and the peak of that was against Austria," Montella told reporters.

"That was a horrible stain on my career. That was the team I was waiting for to get this monkey off my back. We coaches, like players, we are competitors and I have that deep competitive instinct in me to reverse this result,” he added.

"This wasn't exacting revenge but me setting things right because I've never lost by this scoreline in my coaching career."

Türkiye will again be able to count on its raucous fans in the German capital as the country aims to replicate its run to the last four from 16 years ago.

That tournament was cohosted by Austria, which played a full part in an engrossing match and on another day may have run out winners.

Ralf Rangnick's side was on top for most of the match and in particular in the second half, when it pinned Türkiye back and conceded the second goal completely against the run of play.

But Austria couldn't capitalize on its dominance and went out after Christoph Baumgartner was denied a leveler in the final seconds of added time by an incredible Mert Günok save.

“I think that’s one of the best saves I’ve ever seen live on the field,” Austria’s Michael Gregoritsch said.

“You have to give credit to the Turkish goalkeeper because I think it was extremely difficult to stop. Unbelievable, really.”

Rangnick was asked if the goal reminded him of England goalkeeper Gordon Banks’ famous stop to deny Pelé at the 1970 World Cup.

“True,” he replied.

Later, Rangnick rued the save, saying he was sure that if the ball had gone in, Austria would have gone on to win the match having the physical advantage over an exhausted Turkish team.

“With Gordon Banks in goal, that was the last chance that we had,” the German coach said.

Whoever wins between the Netherlands and Türkiye will play one of England and Switzerland on July 10.