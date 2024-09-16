Türkiye set to sign another long-term LNG deal this week

Türkiye is expected to sign another long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement this week during Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar’s visit to the U.S.

Bayraktar is scheduled to attend the Gastech Exhibition and Conference in Houston, Texas, which will take place between Sept. 17-19.

Earlier this month, Turkish state energy company Botaş signed a 10-year LNG supply agreement with Shell, with deliveries set to begin in 2027.

Under the agreement, approximately 4 billion cubic meters of LNG will be delivered annually, totaling 40 billion cubic meters over the contract period.

A new long-term LNG agreement would be signed in the U.S., Bayraktar said in an interview last week, without providing details.

However, some media outlets reported that Türkiye will ink a long-term LNG deal with France’s TotalEnergies.

At the event in Houston, Bayraktar will deliver a speech on Türkiye’s energy policies and the country’s plans to become an energy hub, according to sources from the Energy Ministry.

Bayraktar is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the U.S., Egypt, India, Nigeria and Egypt.

Türkiye is interested in offshore gas fields in Egypt to supply hydrocarbon via Turkish Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels, said Bayraktar in the Sept. 11 interview.

In September, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited Türkiye’s capital Ankara. Following the talks between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and al-Sisi, Türkiye and Egypt signed deals on energy.

