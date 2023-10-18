Türkiye set to provide urgent health services to Gaza after hospital strike

Türkiye set to provide urgent health services to Gaza after hospital strike

ANKARA
Türkiye set to provide urgent health services to Gaza after hospital strike

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has announced urgent plans to provide health services to the Gaza Strip after a massive blast that killed civilians sheltering in a nearby hospital.

Koca revealed that he had engaged in telephone discussions with several international figures, including top officials from the World Health Organization (WHO), emphasizing the fundamental principle that "facilities serving human health should never be subjected to attacks, regardless of the circumstances."

"It is never possible for us to remain unresponsive to this attack. The helplessness of sick and innocent people places a burden on us, especially, of the conscientious duty that a part of the world ignores and avoids undertaking," Koca wrote on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, on Oct. 18.

The minister declared that the nation is prepared to send a ship hospital to the region or establish field hospitals in Gaza and near the Rafah border gate to ensure essential health services are provided.

During a conversation with WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge, Koca emphasized the urgency of supporting the region in terms of health services. "We are ready to act together with WHO if it decides to carry out these works," Koca affirmed.

The stance taken by Türkiye has been welcomed by head of World Health Organization's Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean (EMRO), Ahmed Al-Mandhari, the minister added. In consultation with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the parties have decided to immediately initiate the cooperation process between Türkiye and the WHO.

"Despite all kinds of diplomatic difficulties, Türkiye will always continue to be there for babies, children, the elderly, and innocent people," Koca wrote, describing the current situation as "historical days when people make the choice of whether to stand by humanity or not."

"We have no voice to listen to other than our inner voices. We are those who regard the Palestinian people, including the children, the elderly, the sick and the women as brothers," Koca said.

Health Ministry,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() İYİ Party leader labels Netanyahu as ‘new Hitler’

İYİ Party leader labels Netanyahu as ‘new Hitler’
LATEST NEWS

  1. İYİ Party leader labels Netanyahu as ‘new Hitler’

    İYİ Party leader labels Netanyahu as ‘new Hitler’

  2. Türkiye set to provide urgent health services to Gaza after hospital strike

    Türkiye set to provide urgent health services to Gaza after hospital strike

  3. Pentagon releases footage of hundreds of 'highly concerning' aircraft intercepts by Chinese planes

    Pentagon releases footage of hundreds of 'highly concerning' aircraft intercepts by Chinese planes

  4. GOP's Jim Jordan to try again to become House speaker

    GOP's Jim Jordan to try again to become House speaker

  5. Biden backs Israel account of Gaza hospital strike, denounces Hamas

    Biden backs Israel account of Gaza hospital strike, denounces Hamas
Recommended
İYİ Party leader labels Netanyahu as ‘new Hitler’

İYİ Party leader labels Netanyahu as ‘new Hitler’
Erdoğan condemns Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

Erdoğan condemns Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
Antalya aims to elevate diving tourism

Antalya aims to elevate diving tourism
Black Sea region faces threat of invasive brown skunk

Black Sea region faces threat of invasive brown skunk
Van’s fairy chimneys attract tourists in fall

Van’s fairy chimneys attract tourists in fall
Ancient palace dish found in Amasya

Ancient palace dish found in Amasya
WORLD Pentagon releases footage of hundreds of highly concerning aircraft intercepts by Chinese planes

Pentagon releases footage of hundreds of 'highly concerning' aircraft intercepts by Chinese planes

The Pentagon has released footage of some of the more than 180 intercepts of U.S. warplanes by Chinese aircraft that have occurred in the last two years — more than the total amount over the previous decade and part of a trend U.S. military officials called concerning.
ECONOMY Ericsson posts $2.8-bln loss after writing down Vonage

Ericsson posts $2.8-bln loss after writing down Vonage

Swedish telecommunications equipment manufacturer Ericsson said yesterday it had suffered a loss in the third quarter after writing down the value of its purchase of U.S. cloud operator Vonage.

SPORTS Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

The Turkish Volleyball Federation has sent a warning to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) as it conveyed an “impression of being a sponsor" of the women's national team by incorporating both their emblem and the federation's logo side by side in the photo shared on social media to celebrate the European Championship victory.