Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of 2016 coup attempt

Türkiye is commemorating the ninth anniversary of the July 15, 2016, coup attempt orchestrated by the FETÖ terrorist organization, with this year’s theme designated as “The Name of Victory: Türkiye.”

The foiled coup, led by the U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen, targeted strategic sites in the capital Ankara, Istanbul and several other major cities, resulting in the deaths of over 250 people and injuring more than 2,200.

For decades, FETÖ had clandestinely infiltrated key state institutions, including the military. Following the coup attempt, thousands of individuals linked to the group were dismissed from public office, with judicial proceedings still ongoing.

In the immediate aftermath of the putsch, the Turkish parliament unanimously passed legislation declaring July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day, now annually observed through solemn commemorations and public events across the country.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to deliver a speech during a special session at the Turkish parliament as part of the commemorations.

He is also scheduled to attend remembrance events in Ankara, including a visit to the Police Special Operations Command — one of the key sites targeted during the coup night, where 44 people lost their lives.

The Presidential Directorate of Communications is spearheading a comprehensive program of events both in Türkiye and at diplomatic missions abroad under the banner “Name of Victory: Türkiye.”

The initiative aims to underscore “the resilience and unity of the Turkish people who stood firm against the coup attempt,” according to a statement from the directorate.

Running from July 14 to 18 in Ankara and Istanbul, a media program will host 200 journalists — 81 from each of Türkiye’s provinces and 120 invited from 41 countries.

Its primary objective is to honor those who lost their lives in 2016 while reaffirming that the victory was secured by the unwavering resolve of the Turkish nation.

For international participants, the program seeks to provide an in-depth understanding of Türkiye’s fight against FETÖ, both before and after the attempted coup.

In Ankara, the program will include guided visits to the Presidential Complex, the July 15 Democracy Museum and the parliament. In Istanbul, attendees will visit the July 15 Memory Museum and the Istanbul Governor’s Office, along with attending thematic briefings.

