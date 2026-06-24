Türkiye sees 25 pct surge in immigration, data shows

Türkiye sees 25 pct surge in immigration, data shows

ANKARA
Türkiye sees 25 pct surge in immigration, data shows

Türkiye recorded a sharp rise in inward migration in 2025, according to official data, hosting nearly 394,000 people from abroad as the country remained a key destination for regional mobility, education, employment and family reunification.

According to the latest migration statistics from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), the number of people moving to Türkiye increased by 25.2 percent compared with the previous year, while outward migration declined, pointing to a narrowing gap between arrivals and departures.

A total of 393,829 people immigrated to Türkiye during the year. Foreign nationals accounted for the vast majority of newcomers, representing more than three-quarters of all arrivals, while Turkish citizens returning from abroad also contributed significantly to the increase.

Among foreign nationals settling in Türkiye, citizens of Turkmenistan formed the largest group by a considerable margin, accounting for nearly one-quarter of all foreign arrivals. They were followed by migrants from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Egypt and Afghanistan.

People aged 20 to 24 constituted the largest share of arrivals, followed by those aged 25 to 29 and 30 to 34, underscoring the role of education, early-career opportunities and family formation in shaping migration patterns.

While immigration rose, emigration from Türkiye eased. The number of people leaving the country fell by 5 percent from the previous year to 403,216.

Foreign nationals made up the majority of those departing, though more than 155,000 Turkish citizens also moved abroad.

Istanbul remained the focal point of Türkiye’s migration. More than four in every ten immigrants arriving from abroad settled in the country’s largest city, far ahead of Antalya, Ankara, Izmir and Bursa. Istanbul was also the province with the highest number of departures, reflecting its status as Türkiye’s principal economic, educational and transportation hub.

Among foreign nationals leaving Türkiye, Iraqi citizens represented the largest group, followed by Afghans, Russians, Iranians and Turkmen citizens.

 

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