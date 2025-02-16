Türkiye sees 2,370 gun violence deaths in 2024: Report

ISTANBUL

A non-governmental organization dedicated to combating gun violence has released its 2024 report on the issue in Türkiye, revealing alarming figures.

Last year, 3,801 reported incidents resulted in 2,370 deaths and 3,829 injuries. Of these cases, 3,194 involved firearms, while 607 were committed with knives or other sharp objects.

Marmara remained the most affected region, recording 1,145 incidents, with 609 deaths and 1,140 injuries. The southeastern Anatolia region followed, with 631 cases and 415 fatalities.

In the Black Sea region, 500 incidents were reported, with Samsun seeing the highest numbers. In Central Anatolia, 499 incidents were documented, with Konya and the capital Ankara leading in cases.

The Aegean region saw 413 incidents, with İzmir topping the list. The Mediterranean region recorded 399 incidents, mainly in Adana and Antalya. Eastern Anatolia had 214 cases, with Malatya reporting the highest numbers.

The report also highlighted rising family-related killings, with 18 deaths in the first 44 days of 2024 in Konya, Şanlıurfa, Mersin and Istanbul. Several tragic cases, including parents killing their children, were reported across the country.