Türkiye seeks to boost trade ties with Brazil: Minister Bolat

Türkiye seeks to boost trade ties with Brazil: Minister Bolat

ANKARA
Türkiye seeks to boost trade ties with Brazil: Minister Bolat

Türkiye sees Brazil as a gateway to South America and aims to further strengthen economic ties between the two countries, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.

Currently, Brazil is Türkiye’s largest trading partner among Latin American and Caribbean countries, Bolat said, speaking at the ceremony in Ankara marking Brazil’s National Day.

The bilateral trade volume reached $5 billion last year, according to the minister.

Bolat noted that the two countries also have important cooperation in mutual investments, adding that Turkish investments in Brazil have reached $50 million, while Brazil's investments in Türkiye are around $600 million.

The minister underlined the need to encourage Turkish and Brazilian companies to invest in sectors such as agriculture, animal husbandry, civil aviation, automobiles and energy, and said that Turkish contracting companies could play an active role in providing world-class infrastructure services in Brazil.

“Regional and global political and economic risks make it clear that more cooperation is needed than ever, especially between countries like Türkiye and Brazil,” Bolat said, noting that Türkiye and Brazil are among the world's top 20 economies and have enormous potential for each other.

Bolat said that he will visit Brazil in October for the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit, adding that he would like to have talks with his counterpart to further advance economic relations between the two nations.

“New projects can be developed, including the establishment of joint ventures in third countries, and logistics networks can be diversified,” the minister said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Benningtons death

Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death
LATEST NEWS

  1. Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death

    Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death

  2. African literature gains increasing popularity

    African literature gains increasing popularity

  3. Safderun: A culinary tribute to Anatolia’s finest ingredients

    Safderun: A culinary tribute to Anatolia’s finest ingredients

  4. Visitor numbers to museums, ruins hit 55 mln in 2023

    Visitor numbers to museums, ruins hit 55 mln in 2023

  5. Champion racehorses rejuvenate in Van Lake

    Champion racehorses rejuvenate in Van Lake
Recommended
Fitch upgrades Türkiyes credit rating to BB- on improved financial outlook

Fitch upgrades Türkiye's credit rating to BB- on improved financial outlook
EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire
Telegram CEO Durov blasts France’s ‘misguided approach’

Telegram CEO Durov blasts France’s ‘misguided approach’
Golf bookings up in tourism hotspot Antalya

Golf bookings up in tourism hotspot Antalya
UK universities say visa curbs hitting them in the pocket

UK universities say visa curbs hitting them in the pocket
US steps up export controls on advanced tech goods

US steps up export controls on advanced tech goods
WORLD Zelensky pushes for promised weapons as Russia advances

Zelensky pushes for promised weapons as Russia advances

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky made a fresh appeal Friday for more weapons to counter the threat from advancing Russian forces in the east of the country and Moscow's devastating missile strikes.
ECONOMY Fitch upgrades Türkiyes credit rating to BB- on improved financial outlook

Fitch upgrades Türkiye's credit rating to BB- on improved financial outlook

Credit rating agency Fitch upgraded Türkiye's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) from B+ to BB- on Friday.
SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿