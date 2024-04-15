Türkiye seeks solutions to Israel-Iran tensions, Gaza crisis

ANKARA

Türkiye has engaged in diplomatic efforts aimed at finding a resolution to the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, as well as addressing the ongoing crisis in Gaza, with high-level meetings held between Turkish and U.S. intelligence and foreign ministers.

National Intelligence Agency (MİT) head İbrahim Kalın held discussions with CIA chief William Burns, focusing on ceasefire negotiations in Gaza. The conversation, which took place during the recent Eid al-Fitr preceded Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel on April 13, which prompted concerns about further escalation in the region.

Following the meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Kalın also communicated with Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh on April 14, underlining the need for dialogue and de-escalation.

Security sources revealed that during the call, discussions centered on Gaza ceasefire negotiations, humanitarian aid delivery to the region and the possibility of a hostage exchange.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conveyed Türkiye's concerns to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, emphasizing the pivotal role of a ceasefire in resolving the Israel-Iran tensions.

Sources disclosed that Fidan highlighted Türkiye's apprehensions regarding the potential escalation of the crisis and emphasized the importance of sending clear messages to prevent further tension.

The Turkish top diplomat reiterated Türkiye's longstanding warning that the conflict in Gaza poses a significant risk of evolving into a regional conflict, urging influential countries to play a constructive role in de-escalation efforts.

Fidan also held a phone conversation with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres on April 15. They discussed current regional developments and exchanged views on the situation in the Gaza Strip, as well as the Cyprus problem and maritime security in the Black Sea, sources said.

The discussions come in the wake of an Iranian attack on Israel, involving over 300 launches, including drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. The strikes resulted in minor damage to an Israeli air base, with several ballistic missiles breaching Israeli territory.