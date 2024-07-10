Türkiye seeks information on journalist held in Saudi

ANKARA

Ankara has requested information from Saudi authorities regarding the situation of a Turkish journalist who has reportedly been detained in the kingdom.

Media reports say Kurtuluş Demirbaş, who traveled to Saudi Arabia to cover an under-19 football tournament, has not been heard from since July 6.

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry was alerted about the journalist's detention on July 8 and is now closely monitoring the situation, according to diplomatic sources.

"The matter is being closely monitored, and the family of our citizen is regularly informed," the sources told local media.

The reason for Demirbaş's detention remains unclear.

Colleagues in Türkiye have expressed their concern, urging national and international human rights organizations to advocate for a fair trial and his release. They also demanded that Saudi authorities provide consular access to the journalist.