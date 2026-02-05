Türkiye secures $8.7 billion in external financing for earthquake recovery

ANKARA

Following the devastating earthquakes of Feb. 6, 2023, Türkiye has mobilized significant external financing to support reconstruction and economic revitalization in the affected regions.

The total amount of foreign funding secured to date has reached nearly $8.7 billion, with efforts continuing to attract long-term, favorable resources from international institutions, government agencies, and commercial banks.

The financing is being directed toward rebuilding and strengthening schools and hospitals, constructing new housing, supporting industrial development, and improving urban infrastructure services.

In addition, resources are allocated to ensure that the real sector maintains access to financing, expands employment opportunities, and meets investment and liquidity needs. Small and medium-sized enterprises, exporters, and larger firms alike are benefiting from concessional funding designed to sustain operations and drive growth.

Between 2023 and 2024, more than $5 billion in external financing was secured from the World Bank, the European Investment Bank, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

In 2025, efforts to secure new funding continued at pace, with additional resources obtained from the World Bank and the Islamic Development Bank to further advance reconstruction and regional development.