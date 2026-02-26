Türkiye says taking precautions amid Iran-US tensions

Türkiye says taking precautions amid Iran-US tensions

ANKARA
Türkiye says taking precautions amid Iran-US tensions

Defense authorities said on Feb. 26 that Türkiye is taking necessary precautions amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States.

"As Türkiye, our efforts to resolve all conflicts in our region through peaceful means and to establish lasting stability continue," Defense Ministry officials said during a weekly briefing in Ankara.

Their remarks came as Oman confirmed the start of a fresh round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington in Geneva.

"Necessary precautions are being taken in coordination with the relevant institutions of our state against potential risks," ministry sources said.

"Claims in some press and social media publications that 'Türkiye plans to enter Iranian territory for security reasons if the U.S. attacks Iran do not reflect the truth."

The Geneva talks began alongside a meeting between Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi and Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is leading Tehran’s diplomatic delegation, which includes Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi along with a team of nuclear and legal experts.

The American side, as in previous rounds, is led by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Tehran and Washington have held two rounds of indirect talks under Omani mediation since nuclear diplomacy resumed last month, following efforts by regional countries, including Türkiye, to ease tensions.

 

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal

EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal

    EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal

  2. Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

    Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

  3. Erdoğan calls on youth to lead Türkiye’s future

    Erdoğan calls on youth to lead Türkiye’s future

  4. Turkish pop star Edis detained in high-profile drug probe

    Turkish pop star Edis detained in high-profile drug probe

  5. Istanbul court orders release of 7 defendants in bid-rigging trial

    Istanbul court orders release of 7 defendants in bid-rigging trial
Recommended
Erdoğan calls on youth to lead Türkiye’s future

Erdoğan calls on youth to lead Türkiye’s future
Turkish pop star Edis detained in high-profile drug probe

Turkish pop star Edis detained in high-profile drug probe
Istanbul court orders release of 7 defendants in bid-rigging trial

Istanbul court orders release of 7 defendants in bid-rigging trial
PKK leader declares end of violence-based era in fresh message

PKK leader declares 'end of violence-based' era in fresh message
Justice minister orders prosecutorial action against illegal betting

Justice minister orders prosecutorial action against illegal betting
Ankara launches initiative to diffuse Afghanistan-Pakistan tension

Ankara launches initiative to diffuse Afghanistan-Pakistan tension
Istanbul caps bus speeds to boost passenger safety

Istanbul caps bus speeds to boost passenger safety
WORLD US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem announced on Friday it was allowing non-emergency government personnel and family members to leave Israel "due to safety risks," adding that people who wished to leave should do so while flights were still available.
ECONOMY EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal

EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal

The European Union will implement a mammoth trade deal with the South American Mercosur bloc while waiting for a top court's ruling on its legality, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Friday.
SPORTS Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Galatasaray will face Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16, with the Turkish champions hosting the first leg in Istanbul before traveling to Anfield for the return.
﻿