Türkiye says taking precautions amid Iran-US tensions

ANKARA

Defense authorities said on Feb. 26 that Türkiye is taking necessary precautions amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States.

"As Türkiye, our efforts to resolve all conflicts in our region through peaceful means and to establish lasting stability continue," Defense Ministry officials said during a weekly briefing in Ankara.

Their remarks came as Oman confirmed the start of a fresh round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington in Geneva.

"Necessary precautions are being taken in coordination with the relevant institutions of our state against potential risks," ministry sources said.

"Claims in some press and social media publications that 'Türkiye plans to enter Iranian territory for security reasons if the U.S. attacks Iran do not reflect the truth."

The Geneva talks began alongside a meeting between Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi and Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is leading Tehran’s diplomatic delegation, which includes Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi along with a team of nuclear and legal experts.

The American side, as in previous rounds, is led by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Tehran and Washington have held two rounds of indirect talks under Omani mediation since nuclear diplomacy resumed last month, following efforts by regional countries, including Türkiye, to ease tensions.