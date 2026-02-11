Türkiye says Syria must be sole legitimate actor against ISIL

Türkiye says Syria must be sole legitimate actor against ISIL

RIYADH
Türkiye says Syria must be sole legitimate actor against ISIL

US military vehicles move along a road in a convoy transporting ISIL group detainees being transferred to Iraq from Syria, on the outskirts of Qahtaniyah in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province on Feb. 7, 2026.

 

Deputy Foreign Minister Musa Kulaklıkaya told a Global Coalition Against Daesh (ISIL) meeting in Riyadh that the ceasefire and integration process in Syria should be completed in a way that protects the country’s territorial integrity and unity, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry said on Feb. 10.

Kulaklıkaya said the process should move forward in line with Türkiye’s national security priorities, the ministry said in a statement.

He also argued that Syria, as a member of the coalition, should be recognized as the sole legitimate actor in the fight against ISIL, and said strengthening Syria’s counterterrorism capabilities remains essential for long-term stability and effective action against the group.

The deputy minister called for a coordinated and inclusive approach within the coalition framework, saying this would help deliver lasting security outcomes in the region, according to the statement.

Saudi Arabia hosted the coalition’s political directors meeting on Feb. 9, bringing together officials from member states to coordinate political and security efforts against ISIL, the Saudi Press Agency said. The Global Coalition against Daesh was formed in 2014 and includes dozens of international partners.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

    Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

  2. Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

    Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

  3. World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

    World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

  4. Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath

    Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath

  5. Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes

    Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes
Recommended
Türkiye, Greece should keep dialogue channels open as neighbors, allies: Erdoğan

Türkiye, Greece should keep dialogue channels open as neighbors, allies: Erdoğan
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting

Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Türkiye’s intense diplomatic engagement aims for peace, Erdoğan says

Türkiye’s intense diplomatic engagement aims for peace, Erdoğan says
Turkish parliamentary delegation seeks to deepen ties with US Congress

Turkish parliamentary delegation seeks to deepen ties with US Congress
Turkish Cypriot leader to urge Cyprus talk overhaul in meeting with UN chief

Turkish Cypriot leader to urge Cyprus talk overhaul in meeting with UN chief
Erdoğan, Mitsotakis to chair high-level council meeting in Ankara

Erdoğan, Mitsotakis to chair high-level council meeting in Ankara
WORLD 5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN

5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN

The Syrian president, interior minister and foreign minister were the targets of five foiled assassination attempts last year, the U.N. chief said in a report on threats posed by the ISIL terrorist organization released on Feb. 11.

ECONOMY Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Türkiye’s free zones are targeting $14 billion in exports this year, driven by rising technology investments, research and development activities, and stronger production capacity, according to Yusuf Kılınç, chairman of the Free Zones Founders and Operators Association (SEBKİDER).

SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿