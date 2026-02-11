Türkiye says Syria must be sole legitimate actor against ISIL

RIYADH

US military vehicles move along a road in a convoy transporting ISIL group detainees being transferred to Iraq from Syria, on the outskirts of Qahtaniyah in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province on Feb. 7, 2026.

Deputy Foreign Minister Musa Kulaklıkaya told a Global Coalition Against Daesh (ISIL) meeting in Riyadh that the ceasefire and integration process in Syria should be completed in a way that protects the country’s territorial integrity and unity, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry said on Feb. 10.

Kulaklıkaya said the process should move forward in line with Türkiye’s national security priorities, the ministry said in a statement.

He also argued that Syria, as a member of the coalition, should be recognized as the sole legitimate actor in the fight against ISIL, and said strengthening Syria’s counterterrorism capabilities remains essential for long-term stability and effective action against the group.

The deputy minister called for a coordinated and inclusive approach within the coalition framework, saying this would help deliver lasting security outcomes in the region, according to the statement.

Saudi Arabia hosted the coalition’s political directors meeting on Feb. 9, bringing together officials from member states to coordinate political and security efforts against ISIL, the Saudi Press Agency said. The Global Coalition against Daesh was formed in 2014 and includes dozens of international partners.