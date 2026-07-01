Türkiye says political pressure threatens UNRWA

ANKARA

Türkiye’s permanent representative to the United Nations has warned that the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees is facing growing political pressure aimed at undermining its work.

Speaking at a General Assembly meeting on voluntary contributions to UNRWA, Ambassador Ahmet Yıldız said the agency continued to face financial and political challenges despite what he described as its critical humanitarian role.

“For over 75 years, UNRWA has remained an indispensable pillar of stability, dignity and hope,” Yıldız said, noting its work in education, health care, food assistance, social services, emergency relief, shelter and protection for nearly 6 million Palestinian refugees.

He said chronic funding shortfalls were weakening the agency’s ability to provide essential services.

“Simultaneously, UNRWA has come under unprecedented political pressure, including systematic campaigns to undermine its credibility, question its legitimacy and constrain its operations,” he said.

UNRWA was established by the U.N. General Assembly in 1949 and provides assistance to Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

Yıldız praised UNRWA staff for working under “extraordinarily difficult” conditions and paid tribute to employees killed while carrying out their duties.

He also criticized Israel over its actions against the agency.

“Türkiye denounces Israel's attacks on UNRWA personnel and premises, and obstructions on UNRWA's activities in Gaza and occupied Palestinian territories,” Yıldız said.

He described the actions as “blatant violations of international law” and said they were aimed at depriving Palestinian refugees of their right to return to their land.

Yıldız, who chairs the Working Group on the Financing of UNRWA, said Türkiye would continue efforts to support the agency’s long-term financial sustainability.

“I am pleased to announce that we have already contributed $10 million to UNRWA for 2026,” he said.