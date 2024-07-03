Türkiye says Mideast policy based on national interests

ANKARA
Türkiye has reiterated that it follows a principled stance in pursuing foreign policy regarding the Middle East and underlined once again that it won’t hesitate to take necessary measures to counter the threats to its national security.

“Our foreign policy is based on the interests of our state and nation. Within this framework, Türkiye aims to establish peace, stability and prosperity in the Middle East, to which it has strong historical and cultural ties. International law, humanitarian values and the quest for global justice are our main principles in shaping this policy,” read a written statement by the Foreign Ministry on July 3.

The statement follows a comprehensive criticism from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) who suggested that recent incidents in northern Syria where local Syrians attacked the Turkish military and the Turkish flag demonstrate a collapse of the Turkish foreign policy in the Middle East.

The incidents in northern Syria were triggered after local Turks in Kayseri burned the cars and shops of Syrians in reaction to allegations that a Syrian man sexually abused a minor.

In a written statement on July 2, deputy CHP leader İlhan Uzgel said: “Türkiye’s policies concerning the Middle East, Syria and immigrants have collapsed. [President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan and the [Justice and Development Party] AKP are mainly responsible for this outcome.”

The Foreign Ministry, in response to Uzgel’s accusations, recalled that Türkiye has been following a principled stance and revising its foreign policy in line with the requirements of its national interests.

“It goes without saying that constructive criticism would contribute to foreign policy in a democracy. However, distorting realities and making accusations fueled by ideological bigotry for political gain do not fall into this category. The allegations against our policy on the Middle East and Syria lack analysis and basic knowledge of history,” the statement read.

Türkiye has managed to remain an island of peace and stability in a geography that has been deliberately turned into a ring of fire for years, the ministry recalled. “By staying out of the region's wars, Türkiye has strengthened the well-being and security of our nation and contributed to its prosperity. Also, by developing its defense capabilities during this period, Türkiye acquired the capacity to fight terrorism beyond its borders, which had been defeated at home,” it stated.

“Those who ignore all the above-mentioned facts and make unfounded accusations just for the sake of political gains are acting as proxies of the powers that are trying to penetrate into our region,” it said.

“Our foreign policy will continue to be guided by the interests of our state and nation.”

