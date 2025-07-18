Türkiye says Israeli aggression ‘directly undermines Syria's rebuilding efforts'

ANKARA

The Syrian Defense Ministry building sits heavily damaged after alleged Israeli airstrikes in Damascus, Syria, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

Türkiye's U.N. envoy strongly condemned Israel's continued military attacks in Syria and called for international support for Syria's path toward peace and national reconciliation.

"After 14 years of suffering, the Syrian people now have a chance for peace and stability," Ahmet Yıldız said Thursday during a U.N. Security Council meeting.

"Despite many challenges, they have taken swift steps towards this goal. They have achieved remarkable progress in seven months," he added.

He said Syria's leadership has demonstrated "its commitment to an inclusive political transition and national reconciliation under Syrian ownership," engaging in dialogue with diverse groups in society.

"From the beginning, Türkiye has supported Syria's efforts for peace, recovery and reconstruction," said Yıldız, adding that "many countries have taken a similar approach. We are observing growing international alignment in this direction."

Criticizing Israel's actions against Syria, he said: "However, Israel has continued its attacks relentlessly since 8 December, seeking to obstruct Syria's path to stability."

"Israel's ongoing aggression directly undermines Syria’s rebuilding efforts on the basis of social cohesion," he said, noting that Israeli "interventions and provocative statements threaten the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"These attacks targeting Syria’s Presidential Palace and Ministry of Defense have clearly demonstrated that Israel has no interest in the peace and stability of Syria or the region," Yıldız added.

Urging all member states to reject Israeli aggression, he warned that Israel's "attacks destabilize the region and increase civilian casualties and displacement."

"It is also concerning that the scale and geographic scope of these attacks have surpassed those previously directed at the fallen regime," he said.

He stressed the need to respect Syria's sovereignty and uphold the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement, concluding that "it is the duty of the international community to demonstrate that Syrians will not walk this path alone."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on July 17 accused Israel of using the Druze minority in Syria as a pretext for expanding into the war-torn country.

"Israel, using the Druze as an excuse, has been expanding its banditry into neighboring Syria over the past two days," Erdoğan said in a televised speech after the weekly cabinet meeting.

"I want to state this once again, clearly and directly: Israel is a lawless, unruly, unprincipled, spoiled, pampered, and greedy terrorist state," he said.

"At this stage, the biggest problem in our region is Israel's aggression... If the monster is not stopped immediately, it will not hesitate to throw first our region, then the world, into flames."

“We are closely monitoring all developments in Syria, maintaining communication with our counterparts, and will continue to do so,” said the Turkish president.

"Through our honorable foreign policy, peace efforts, and diplomatic engagements, Türkiye stands on the side of peace," said Erdoğan, adding. “We bear no ill will toward anyone, nor envy or hostility. We do not infringe on anyone's rights, laws, or sovereignty; we only want peace.”

US 'actively working' with allies for 'peaceful and inclusive resolution' in Syria: Envoy

The U.S. said Thursday it is "actively working" with Türkiye and other international allies to support "a peaceful and inclusive resolution" in Syria.

"The United States supports Syria's national unity and seeks a peaceful and inclusive resolution with its minority constituents," US Chargé d'Affaires ad interim Dorothy Shea said at a Security Council meeting, noting that her country is "actively working toward that end and has welcomed the support of our allies, including Türkiye, France, the UK, Jordan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, who are working toward the same issue."

Shea said Washington "unequivocally condemns the violence in Suwayda" and called on all parties to "step back and engage in meaningful dialog that leads to a lasting ceasefire."

She added: "Over the last 48 hours, the US has led diplomatic efforts to promote real de-escalation and peace."

"While the United States did not support recent Israeli strikes, we are engaging diplomatically with Israel and Syria at the highest levels, both to address the present crisis and reach a lasting agreement between two sovereign states," she noted.

Citing reports of "atrocities committed against Syrian civilians," Shea called on the Syrian government to "investigate all reports of abuse and hold the perpetrators accountable."

"We are actively engaging all constituencies in Syria to navigate toward calm and continued discussions on integration and a stable, more prosperous future for all Syrians," she said.

Clashes in Suwayda, Israeli attacks

⁠On July 13, small-scale clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Suwayda.

Dozens of soldiers were killed in attacks by Druze groups against security forces deployed to the area.

After the clashes escalated, a ceasefire was reached between the parties.

The ceasefire was broken shortly thereafter, and the Israeli army carried out attacks targeting Syrian security forces.

On July 16, the Israeli air force struck the Syrian presidential compound, the General Staff Headquarters and the Defense Ministry in the capital, Damascus.

On the same day, a ceasefire was reestablished between the government and local groups in Suwayda, while Israeli warplanes carried out attacks on Damascus and Daraa.

Since the security forces have withdrawn from Suwayda, it is estimated that hundreds have been killed in the fighting and Israeli attacks.