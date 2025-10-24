Türkiye says advances Eurofighter talks with UK, signals readiness for Gaza Task Force

ANKARA

Türkiye's Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that positive progress has been achieved in negotiations with the United Kingdom for the potential acquisition of Eurofighter jets, with the process set to conclude at a suitable time.

"Following the talks held with the United Kingdom, positive steps have been taken, and it is aimed to complete the procurement process at an appropriate time," ministry sources stated after a weekly press briefing.

They added that official announcements would follow once the deal reaches the contract stage.

The discussions gained attention during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's recent visit to Qatar, where sources noted that until deliveries of Türkiye's homegrown KAAN fighter jet commence, the Turkish Armed Forces will source necessary systems from allies and other partners to meet operational needs.

The sources confirmed ongoing efforts on the Eurofighter procurement and urged dismissing unsubstantiated claims.

Türkiye Prepared for Peace Missions in GazaOn the possibility of Turkish troops joining a proposed Gaza Task Force, the ministry affirmed that the Turkish military is ready to undertake any assigned role in preserving peace, in line with international law.

Amid the two-year humanitarian crisis in Gaza, priorities include delivering urgent aid and reconstructing damaged infrastructure, the sources explained.

A Civil-Military Coordination Center has been set up to facilitate the Gaza Task Force, paving the way for an International Stabilization Force tasked with security patrols, protecting civilian sites, aid distribution, border control, training local forces and ceasefire oversight.

Drawing on experience from past peacekeeping operations, the Turkish Armed Forces are prepared for duties aimed at establishing and sustaining peace under international frameworks.

Preparations continue in coordination with state institutions, while Türkiye, as one of four ceasefire guarantors, engages in diplomatic and military consultations with other nations.

Closely Monitoring Syria's Stability EffortsAddressing developments in Syria, ministry sources said the Syrian government is actively working to restore institutions, stability and security.

Since the Aug. 13, 2025, signing of a memorandum of understanding on joint training and advisory cooperation, activities including training, visits, advisory support and technical assistance are proceeding based on Syrian requests to bolster defense capabilities.

The sources highlighted the critical need for integrating the SDF terrorist organization into the Syrian Army, with Türkiye following the process closely and sensitively.

They stressed that the SDF must adhere to this integration and avoid actions undermining Syria's political unity and territorial integrity.

Syria's stability holds vital importance for regional peace, the sources added, reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to close cooperation with the Syrian government and the "One State, One Army" principle.