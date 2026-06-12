Türkiye, Saudi Arabia deepen logistics ties, Duran says

ANKARA

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia’s growing cooperation in transportation, logistics and regional connectivity reflects President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s diplomatic approach, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on June 11.

In a statement shared on NSosyal, Duran said Türkiye had stood for centuries at the center of trade routes connecting continents and remained an important actor in regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

“The growing cooperation between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia in the fields of transport, logistics and regional connectivity is a tangible reflection of the visionary diplomatic approach put forward by our President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,” he said.

Duran said transport corridors that once linked civilizations were now carrying trade, development and prosperity through new routes.

He said alternative routes developed in response to regional crises were strengthening not only Türkiye-Saudi Arabia cooperation but also regional stability and economic continuity.

“Under the leadership of our president, Türkiye will continue to strengthen regional connectivity and open new opportunities based on mutual benefit, cooperation and shared development,” Duran said.

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia reached a historic milestone in the transportation and logistics relations by signing memorandum of understanding agreements in transport and railway fields, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced on June 9.

“In this context, we are launching a new phase that will strengthen the exchange of expertise and technical cooperation across a wide range of areas, from logistics centers to modern applications,” Uraloğlu said.

He said the two countries are also advancing their joint efforts in the railway sector by establishing a stronger and more sustainable framework for cooperation, particularly in the fields of technology, infrastructure, training, and human resources.