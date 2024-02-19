Türkiye Russia’s most reliable gas partner: Putin

Türkiye Russia’s most reliable gas partner: Putin

MOSCOW
Türkiye Russia’s most reliable gas partner: Putin

Türkiye turned out to be Russia’s most reliable partner in the gas sector after Germany’s partial refusal to import Russian gas, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel’s Pavel Zarubin, published on the journalist’s Telegram channel, TASS reported on Feb. 18.

"Türkiye turned out the most reliable partner as [gas is supplied to Europe] via TurkStream," Putin said.

The Russian leader is expected to pay a visit to Türkiye to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the coming weeks.

Putin’s planned visit was initially scheduled for Feb. 12 and was postponed at the request of the Russian side due to the looming elections in both countries, the diplomatic sources said.

TurkStream starts on the Russian coast, runs over 930 kilometers through the Black Sea and comes ashore in the Thrace region of Türkiye.

TurkStream directly connects the largest gas reserves in Russia to the Turkish gas transportation network, providing energy to Türkiye, south and southeast Europe.

The offshore component of the system consists of two parallel lines running through the Black Sea. The pipelines enter the water on the Russian coast and come ashore on the Turkish coast in the Thrace region.

TurkStream is the first system using pipes with a diameter of 81 centimeters laid at depths exceeding 2 kilometers.

It has and 31.5 billion cubic meters annual transport capacity.

Türkiye imported 4.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas in November 2023, rising 7.5 percent from a year ago, according to the latest data from the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

Russia was Türkiye’s largest supplier of natural gas in the month. It accounted for nearly 52 percent of the natural gas Türkiye imported in November. Azerbaijan and Iran ranked second and third, respectively.

The country’s natural gas exports in the first 11 months of last year declined 9 percent compared to the same period in 2022 to 44.4 billion cubic meters.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Short-term external debt at $174 billion

Short-term external debt at $174 billion
LATEST NEWS

  1. Short-term external debt at $174 billion

    Short-term external debt at $174 billion

  2. Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

    Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

  3. Hagia Sophia gets new furry mascot

    Hagia Sophia gets new furry mascot

  4. At least six killed, 30 trapped in Afghanistan avalanche

    At least six killed, 30 trapped in Afghanistan avalanche

  5. Türkiye Russia’s most reliable gas partner: Putin

    Türkiye Russia’s most reliable gas partner: Putin
Recommended
Short-term external debt at $174 billion

Short-term external debt at $174 billion
Turkish defense firms ink $10 billion in deals last year

Turkish defense firms ink $10 billion in deals last year
OpenAI in deal valuing it at $80 billion: media

OpenAI in deal valuing it at $80 billion: media
Decline in current account deficit likely to continue, says VP Yılmaz

Decline in current account deficit likely to continue, says VP Yılmaz
Conventional policies to be implemented to curb inflation: Şimşek

Conventional policies to be implemented to curb inflation: Şimşek
Inflation expectations for 2024 at 42.9 percent

Inflation expectations for 2024 at 42.9 percent
WORLD Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

The relatives of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been refused access to his body for a third day, his team said Monday, saying his mother was "not allowed" into a morgue where it could be being held.
ECONOMY Short-term external debt at $174 billion

Short-term external debt at $174 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock stood at $174.4 billion at the end of December, indicating an increase of 17.2 percent compared to the end of 2022, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿