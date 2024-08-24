Türkiye, Russia resume joint ground patrols in northern Syria

Türkiye, Russia resume joint ground patrols in northern Syria

ANKARA
Türkiye, Russia resume joint ground patrols in northern Syria

Türkiye and Russia have resumed their joint ground patrols, which had been suspended since October last year due to security concerns, the Turkish National Defense Ministry announced on Friday.

Prior to the suspension, 344 joint ground patrols had been successfully conducted.

The joint patrol activities recommenced on Aug. 22, 2024, involving four vehicles (two Pars and two Kirpi-2) and 24 personnel in the eastern sector of the Operation Peace Spring zone, according to the ministry's statement.

Patrols occur in the Peace Spring Operation Area's west and east, in line with the Sochi agreement signed between Ankara and Moscow on Oct. 22, 2019. The inaugural joint ground patrol was conducted on Nov. 1, 2019.

The statement emphasized that the purpose of the patrols is to ensure the security of Türkiye's borders and the safety of civilians in the region. The patrols aim to establish stability in northern Syria by identifying and locating control points, headquarters, and military installations belonging to the PKK/YPG-SDF terrorist organization, which are supposed to withdraw from the area as per agreements Türkiye reached with the United States and the Russian Federation.

Initiative also aims to underscore the cooperation between Türkiye and Russia in combating terrorism, statement concluded.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() German police arrest knife rampage suspect as IS claims attack

German police arrest knife rampage suspect as IS claims attack
LATEST NEWS

  1. German police arrest knife rampage suspect as IS claims attack

    German police arrest knife rampage suspect as IS claims attack

  2. Floods ease in Bangladesh, 300,000 still in shelters

    Floods ease in Bangladesh, 300,000 still in shelters

  3. Erdoğan stresses importance of strong navy to protect peace

    Erdoğan stresses importance of strong navy to protect peace

  4. 9 killed amid Russia airstrikes in Donetsk, Kharkiv regions

    9 killed amid Russia airstrikes in Donetsk, Kharkiv regions

  5. Israel strikes Lebanon to prevent 'large-scale' Hezbollah attack

    Israel strikes Lebanon to prevent 'large-scale' Hezbollah attack
Recommended
Erdoğan stresses importance of strong navy to protect peace

Erdoğan stresses importance of strong navy to protect peace
Türkiye, Malaysia discuss defense cooperation

Türkiye, Malaysia discuss defense cooperation
Four transport ministers to meet in Istanbul for Iraqs road project

Four transport ministers to meet in Istanbul for Iraq's road project
Navy set to commission new submarine

Navy set to commission new submarine
Fishermen gear up as new season approaches

Fishermen gear up as new season approaches
Historic polygonal structure offers AR tours in ancient city

Historic polygonal structure offers AR tours in ancient city
WORLD German police arrest knife rampage suspect as IS claims attack

German police arrest knife rampage suspect as IS claims attack

German police on Saturday arrested the suspect behind a knife rampage that left three people dead at a local festival in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

ECONOMY Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan

Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan

Kamala Harris's price gouging policy has been criticized by economists and analysts, who say it is an uncompetitive proposal that could end up hurting, and not helping, U.S. consumers.
SPORTS Paris transformed as organizers prepare for Paralympics

Paris transformed as organizers prepare for Paralympics

The Paralympics begin in Paris next week, putting on display the talents of remarkable athletes in a city still riding the wave of the highly successful Olympics.
﻿