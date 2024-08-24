Türkiye, Russia resume joint ground patrols in northern Syria

ANKARA

Türkiye and Russia have resumed their joint ground patrols, which had been suspended since October last year due to security concerns, the Turkish National Defense Ministry announced on Friday.

Prior to the suspension, 344 joint ground patrols had been successfully conducted.

The joint patrol activities recommenced on Aug. 22, 2024, involving four vehicles (two Pars and two Kirpi-2) and 24 personnel in the eastern sector of the Operation Peace Spring zone, according to the ministry's statement.

Patrols occur in the Peace Spring Operation Area's west and east, in line with the Sochi agreement signed between Ankara and Moscow on Oct. 22, 2019. The inaugural joint ground patrol was conducted on Nov. 1, 2019.

The statement emphasized that the purpose of the patrols is to ensure the security of Türkiye's borders and the safety of civilians in the region. The patrols aim to establish stability in northern Syria by identifying and locating control points, headquarters, and military installations belonging to the PKK/YPG-SDF terrorist organization, which are supposed to withdraw from the area as per agreements Türkiye reached with the United States and the Russian Federation.

Initiative also aims to underscore the cooperation between Türkiye and Russia in combating terrorism, statement concluded.