Türkiye rises to Global Top 10 in patent applications

ANKARA

With 10,004 filings, Türkiye was among the top 10 countries in the world for domestic patent applications in 2024, while also leading the way with a high share of women inventors applying under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), according to the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (Türkpatent).

Türkiye performed strong worldwide in patents, trademarks, and designs last year, said a recent report by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

Türkiye’s patent applications rose 18.4 percent in 2024, above the world average, while its registrations surged 38.9 percent compared to the previous year, pushing the country from the 12th spot to the 10th position worldwide.

China led the list with 1.6 million applications, followed by the U.S. with 270,295, Japan with 237,169, South Korea with 195,786, India with 63,217, Germany with 40,085, Russia with 21,502, France with 12,751, and the United Kingdom with 11,105.

Following Türkiye, Italy ranked 11th with 9,120 applications, while Iran followed with 8,314 and North Korea with 6,936.

Türkiye made a large leap in patent applications by women, as 26.1 percent of the patent applications under the PCT were made by women inventors, becoming a world leader.

Turkish patent applications concentrated in hydro energy technologies in particular, the data showed.

Between 2014 and 2024, Türkiye ranked second globally in per capita growth of patent applications, seventh in domestic utility model applications and 10th worldwide with 181 registered patent experts.

Türkiye came in sixth worldwide and second in Europe with 366,543 domestic trademark applications, while ranking fourth globally and first in Europe with 284,781 domestic trademark registrations.

China led the world in trademark applications with 6.7 million, followed by the United States with 493,415, Russia with 523,570, India with 512,597, and Brazil with 425,953.

Following Türkiye, the U.K. made 200,303 applications, South Korea 265,457 and Japan 240,417, the data showed.

Türkiye ranked third worldwide with 41,875 domestic design applications in 2024, 25.8 percent of which were for furniture and household goods, 19.2 percent for advertising and 13.4 percent for textiles and accessories.

The country ranked fourth worldwide in the ratio of design applications to gross domestic product (GDP) and fifth in the ratio of design applications to population.

China was the world leader in domestic design applications, as well, with 803,235, followed by South Korea (51,765), Türkiye, Italy (36,754), India (36,118) and the U.K. (30,985).