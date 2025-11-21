Türkiye rises to Global Top 10 in patent applications

Türkiye rises to Global Top 10 in patent applications

ANKARA
Türkiye rises to Global Top 10 in patent applications

With 10,004 filings, Türkiye was among the top 10 countries in the world for domestic patent applications in 2024, while also leading the way with a high share of women inventors applying under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), according to the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (Türkpatent).

Türkiye performed strong worldwide in patents, trademarks, and designs last year, said a recent report by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

Türkiye’s patent applications rose 18.4 percent in 2024, above the world average, while its registrations surged 38.9 percent compared to the previous year, pushing the country from the 12th spot to the 10th position worldwide.

China led the list with 1.6 million applications, followed by the U.S. with 270,295, Japan with 237,169, South Korea with 195,786, India with 63,217, Germany with 40,085, Russia with 21,502, France with 12,751, and the United Kingdom with 11,105.

Following Türkiye, Italy ranked 11th with 9,120 applications, while Iran followed with 8,314 and North Korea with 6,936.

Türkiye made a large leap in patent applications by women, as 26.1 percent of the patent applications under the PCT were made by women inventors, becoming a world leader.

Turkish patent applications concentrated in hydro energy technologies in particular, the data showed.

Between 2014 and 2024, Türkiye ranked second globally in per capita growth of patent applications, seventh in domestic utility model applications and 10th worldwide with 181 registered patent experts.

Türkiye came in sixth worldwide and second in Europe with 366,543 domestic trademark applications, while ranking fourth globally and first in Europe with 284,781 domestic trademark registrations.

China led the world in trademark applications with 6.7 million, followed by the United States with 493,415, Russia with 523,570, India with 512,597, and Brazil with 425,953.

Following Türkiye, the U.K. made 200,303 applications, South Korea 265,457 and Japan 240,417, the data showed.

Türkiye ranked third worldwide with 41,875 domestic design applications in 2024, 25.8 percent of which were for furniture and household goods, 19.2 percent for advertising and 13.4 percent for textiles and accessories.

The country ranked fourth worldwide in the ratio of design applications to gross domestic product (GDP) and fifth in the ratio of design applications to population.

China was the world leader in domestic design applications, as well, with 803,235, followed by South Korea (51,765), Türkiye, Italy (36,754), India (36,118) and the U.K. (30,985).

appilcations,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Sefa Çakırs solo exhibition I Closed the Door from the Outside opens at Vision Art Platform

Sefa Çakır's solo exhibition 'I Closed the Door from the Outside' opens at Vision Art Platform
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sefa Çakır's solo exhibition 'I Closed the Door from the Outside' opens at Vision Art Platform

    Sefa Çakır's solo exhibition 'I Closed the Door from the Outside' opens at Vision Art Platform

  2. Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

    Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

  3. Ukraine scrambles to respond to US plan to end war

    Ukraine scrambles to respond to US plan to end war

  4. Fossil fuel fight threatens to sink COP30 as negotiations run into overtime

    Fossil fuel fight threatens to sink COP30 as negotiations run into overtime

  5. UN warns of escalating violence in West Bank as Palestinian deaths rise

    UN warns of escalating violence in West Bank as Palestinian deaths rise
Recommended
Syria takes 1st place in Türkiyes flour exports

Syria takes 1st place in Türkiye's flour exports
Number of registered electric cars surpasses 330,000

Number of registered electric cars surpasses 330,000
Turkish consumers spend $276.7 on e-commerce per capita

Turkish consumers spend $276.7 on e-commerce per capita
Foreign tourist arrivals rise 4.3 percent in October

Foreign tourist arrivals rise 4.3 percent in October
US gov’t plans massive expansion of offshore oil drilling

US gov’t plans massive expansion of offshore oil drilling
Taiwans Foxconn expands AI push with OpenAI deal

Taiwan's Foxconn expands AI push with OpenAI deal
WORLD Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

Months of sniping melted away Friday as New York's incoming leftist mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump were all smiles at a White House meeting -- promising to set aside their feud and cooperate on the city's future.
ECONOMY Syria takes 1st place in Türkiyes flour exports

Syria takes 1st place in Türkiye's flour exports

Syria has become Türkiye's top flour export destination as of July, with Iraq losing its first place for the first time in 15 years, according to a statement by the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia.
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿