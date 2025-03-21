Türkiye rises to 94th place in annual world happiness report

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has climbed to 94th position out of 147 nations in the 13th edition of the World Happiness Report’s rankings this year, up four places compared to last year.

The country received a score of 5.262 out of 10, reflecting a slight increase from the previous year. However, compared to 2012, when the rankings first began, Türkiye has experienced a 0.08-point decline overall.

Supporting this downfall, a survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) last month also showed that the percentage of Turkish people aged 18 and over declaring themselves happy dropped from 52.7 percent in 2023 to 49.6 percent in 2024, marking a 3.1 percent decrease.

The report, which evaluates 147 countries based on people's self-assessments of their life satisfaction, once again ranked Finland as the happiest country in the world with an average score of 7.736. This marks the eighth year in a row for the Nordic country. At the bottom of the list, on the other hand, Afghanistan remains the least happy country.