Türkiye rises to 94th place in annual world happiness report

Türkiye rises to 94th place in annual world happiness report

ISTANBUL
Türkiye rises to 94th place in annual world happiness report

Türkiye has climbed to 94th position out of 147 nations in the 13th edition of the World Happiness Report’s rankings this year, up four places compared to last year.

The country received a score of 5.262 out of 10, reflecting a slight increase from the previous year. However, compared to 2012, when the rankings first began, Türkiye has experienced a 0.08-point decline overall.

Supporting this downfall, a survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) last month also showed that the percentage of Turkish people aged 18 and over declaring themselves happy dropped from 52.7 percent in 2023 to 49.6 percent in 2024, marking a 3.1 percent decrease.

The report, which evaluates 147 countries based on people's self-assessments of their life satisfaction, once again ranked Finland as the happiest country in the world with an average score of 7.736. This marks the eighth year in a row for the Nordic country. At the bottom of the list, on the other hand, Afghanistan remains the least happy country.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants
LATEST NEWS

  1. US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

    US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

  2. Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

    Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

  3. Mariah Carey did not steal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge says

    Mariah Carey did not steal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge says

  4. A daring viewpoint

    A daring viewpoint

  5. Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death

    Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death
Recommended
Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death

Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death
Family Ministry to provide training for Turks in Germany

Family Ministry to provide training for Turks in Germany
Yerlikaya reports 343 detained amid protests over İmamoğlus arrest

Yerlikaya reports 343 detained amid protests over İmamoğlu's arrest
Trump considers lifting sanctions, selling F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye: Report

Trump considers lifting sanctions, selling F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye: Report
Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Iraqi consulate in Istanbul

Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Iraqi consulate in Istanbul
VP Yılmaz warns against provocative rhetoric

VP Yılmaz warns against 'provocative rhetoric'
Türkiye stepping up diplomatic push for Gaza ceasefire: Erdoğan

Türkiye stepping up diplomatic push for Gaza ceasefire: Erdoğan
WORLD US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

The United States said Friday it was terminating the legal status of hundreds of thousands of immigrants, giving them weeks to leave the country.
ECONOMY Germanys huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's upper house of parliament on Friday gave the final seal of approval to a massive spending package to build up the military and overhaul infrastructure.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿