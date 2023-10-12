Türkiye repatriates 37 artifacts from Switzerland

ANKARA
Türkiye has repatriated 37 valuable artifacts, including pieces from the Urartu period and a Roman period deer statue, from Switzerland.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy made the announcement during an event organized by the Turkish Historical Society (TTK) in the capital Ankara on Oct. 11.

The artifacts, returned under an agreement signed with Switzerland last year, were officially handed over to Türkiye's ambassador to Bern, Ece Özbayoğlu Acarsoy.

Ersoy emphasized the ministry's efforts to raise awareness about cultural heritage protection. The minister mentioned ongoing initiatives, including printed and digital awareness campaigns, nationwide educational programs and extensive public outreach to educate people, especially children, about the importance of safeguarding cultural treasures and preventing smuggling and destruction.

He also revealed that the number of artifacts returned to Türkiye from various countries between 2002 and 2023 has now reached a total of 12,039 items. Ersoy also pointed out the efforts undertaken for excavation, documentation, publication, restoration and conservation of these repatriated works.

Additionally, the minister provided insights into a collaborative project initiated in 2019. In partnership with the Turkish Historical Society (TTK) and the ministry's Atatürk Supreme Council for Culture, Language and the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, the project involved 20 excavations.

Over the years, the initiative has expanded, with more than 133 excavations carried out to date, he informed.

Furthermore, Ersoy also extended an invitation to all countries to join Türkiye in the international cooperation against smuggling and illegal trade of cultural artifacts.

