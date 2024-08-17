Türkiye remembers Marmara quake victims on 25th anniversary

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is set to mark the 25th anniversary of one of its most devastating earthquakes on Aug. 17, a disaster that killed over 17,000 lives across the Marmara Region.

The 1999 earthquake, a 7.2 magnitude tremor with its epicenter in the northwestern province of Kocaeli's Gölcük district, was felt across a wide area, from the capital Ankara to the western province of İzmir, and caused significant damage in Istanbul.

Approximately 16 million people were affected to varying degrees, marking this disaster as one of the most significant events in Türkiye's contemporary history.

Its occurrence in the Marmara Region, a vital industrial center, triggered widespread and severe hardships across the country.

In the aftermath, numerous countries offered assistance, and then-U.S. President Bill Clinton visited a tent city in Kocaeli's İzmit district.

As the 25th anniversary of the quake approaches, many people have been visiting the graves of their loved ones throughout the week to pay their respects, while the affected Marmara provinces have been the stage for various commemorative events.

Several cities are planning to hold ceremonies at 3:02 a.m. on Aug. 17, the precise time of the quake.

This significant anniversary also coincides with various search and rescue drills, including one in Istanbul's Silivri district, one of the area’s most vulnerable to earthquakes.

"After the Gölcük earthquake, the scientific community sounded the alarm for the Marmara Region, warning that the region, especially Istanbul, must be prepared for a future earthquake. Twenty-five years have passed, yet we are still discussing the same issue. Istanbul is not prepared for an earthquake," renowned seismologist Naci Görür wrote on X on Aug. 16.

The 1999 earthquake was a pivotal moment for Türkiye, not only in raising earthquake awareness but also in initiating the urban transformation process. This 25th anniversary of the 1999 earthquake is being marked roughly a year after the country was struck by another catastrophic disaster — an earthquake in southern Türkiye that killed more than 53,000 people.

"For us, the earthquake in 1999 was a watershed moment. It fundamentally changed our approach to urban planning. The regulations we implemented post-1999 laid the groundwork for constructing strong, resilient and healthy cities in Türkiye," Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum told the state-run Anadolu Agency on Aug. 16.

"An anticipated Istanbul earthquake would not only affect our city but also the entire Marmara Region, and indeed all of Türkiye. This is because a significant portion of our national economy is concentrated in Istanbul and the Marmara region. An earthquake in Istanbul would cause severe disruptions in areas such as the economy, commerce, tourism, education, defense and transportation,” he said.

Clinical psychologist Görkem Deniz highlighted the psychological toll of the disaster, noting that some individuals still struggle with stress and anxiety disorders even after 25 years due to the earthquake.