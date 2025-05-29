Türkiye reliable partner of NATO, says defense official

Türkiye reliable partner of NATO, says defense official

ANKARA
Türkiye reliable partner of NATO, says defense official

Türkiye is a reliable and strategic partner of NATO and contributes to the alliance not only through its critical alignment but also through its indigenous capability development and technological innovations, the head of Turkish Secretariat of Defense Industries (SSB) said.

The Turkish defense industry is the 11th largest exporter in world, with 75 percent of the systems it produces used by NATO forces, according to Haluk Görgün.

On May 27, the Council of the European Union adopted a regulation setting up SAFE, which is a new financial instrument worth 150 billion euros that will support member states that wish to invest in the defense industry.

Görgün said the SSB is currently conducting more than 1,100 active procurement and R&D programs, adding: “In terms of the size and diversity of the program portfolio, we are the largest defense industry program management authority in the world.”

Türkiye reached $7 billion in defense and aerospace exports in 2024, Görgün recalled. 

"Of this total, 55.4 percent was realized to NATO allies and Ukraine. The fact that 10 of the top 20 countries are NATO countries and Ukraine clearly shows that Türkiye is a reliable and strategic partner,” he said.

“We are ready to serve NATO with our production capacity, thousands of different NATO-standard systems,” Görgün added.

Emphasizing that Türkiye has cooperation in the defense industry not only within the framework of NATO, but also with European countries on a bilateral level, he reminded that Türkiye took part in the production of the A400M transport aircraft, one of the symbolic projects of Europe's goal of achieving independent operational capability, together with six European countries.

“Considering our status as a candidate country of the EU, we hope that the SAFE instrument will further deepen the defense industry cooperation between the EU and our country,” he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan: Türkiye nears end of $2 trillion terror scourge

Erdoğan: Türkiye nears end of '$2 trillion terror scourge'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: Türkiye nears end of '$2 trillion terror scourge'

    Erdoğan: Türkiye nears end of '$2 trillion terror scourge'

  2. Ex-Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams wins BBC libel case

    Ex-Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams wins BBC libel case

  3. China establishes global mediation body in Hong Kong

    China establishes global mediation body in Hong Kong

  4. Rivals neck-and-neck ahead of Poland's 'clash of civilizations' vote

    Rivals neck-and-neck ahead of Poland's 'clash of civilizations' vote

  5. Kurtulmuş meets AKP, CHP ahead of speaker election

    Kurtulmuş meets AKP, CHP ahead of speaker election
Recommended
Turkish economy grows by 2 percent in first quarter

Turkish economy grows by 2 percent in first quarter
Natural gas imports soar by 36 percent in March: EPDK

Natural gas imports soar by 36 percent in March: EPDK
A bad wrap: An angry Trump blasts the TACO Theory

A bad wrap: An angry Trump blasts the 'TACO Theory'
Japans Ishiba vows to expand Asia-Pacific trade group

Japan's Ishiba vows to expand Asia-Pacific trade group
Meta and defense firm Anduril join forces on battlefield tech

Meta and defense firm Anduril join forces on battlefield tech
CEO confident Boeing will clear higher MAX output in 2025

CEO confident Boeing will clear higher MAX output in 2025
Türkiye among top 10 electric vehicle markets in the world

Türkiye among top 10 electric vehicle markets in the world
WORLD Ex-Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams wins BBC libel case

Ex-Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams wins BBC libel case

Former Irish republican leader Gerry Adams won a libel case against the BBC on Friday and was awarded 100,000 euros ($113,000) in damages over a report containing allegations he was involved in killing a British spy.
ECONOMY Turkish economy grows by 2 percent in first quarter

Turkish economy grows by 2 percent in first quarter

The Turkish economy has grown by 2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on May 30.
SPORTS Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted a new ceasefire proposal for Gaza put forward by U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, according to the Israeli media.

﻿