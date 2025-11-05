Türkiye rejects EU commission report as 'biased' and counterproductive

Türkiye rejects EU commission report as 'biased' and counterproductive

ANKARA
Türkiye rejects EU commission report as biased and counterproductive

Türkiye on Nov. 4 rejected criticisms contained in the European Commission’s latest assessment of the country's EU accession progress, calling the report inconsistent with efforts to foster constructive ties with the bloc.

In a written statement, the Foreign Ministry called the European Commission’s findings on the judiciary, fundamental rights and domestic political developments "biased, prejudiced and baseless."

Ankara said the language of the report contradicted efforts to foster a positive agenda between Türkiye and the European Union.

"It is of vital importance that the EU conducts its relations with Türkiye within the framework of the principle of pacta sunt servanda, with an approach that strengthens the membership perspective, refrains from policies and rhetoric that lead to deadlock, and maintains an impartial position without allowing the relations to be taken hostage by bilateral issues," the statement said.

"Developing a stronger, more institutionalized and mutually trust-based cooperation between Türkiye and the EU is in the interest of both Türkiye and Europe, as well as our wider region."

The report, published earlier in the day, criticizes Türkiye for deteriorating human rights conditions and stresses that Ankara’s performance in key areas essential for EU accession has not met expectations.

It highlights “serious concerns” over democratic standards, rule of law, judicial independence and respect for fundamental rights.

On regional security, the report acknowledged Türkiye's continued efforts to host 2.7 million refugees under temporary protection, primarily Syrians.

The commission also welcomed Türkiye's economic policies, highlighting progress toward a functioning market economy and the effectiveness of tight monetary policies in controlling inflation.

It underscored the country's strategic importance to the EU, emphasizing that the country remains an essential partner despite criticisms.

Türkiye applied for EU membership in 1987, gained candidate status in 1999 and began accession negotiations in 2005. The process has been effectively frozen since June 2018, with only 16 of 35 negotiation chapters opened and just one temporarily closed.

The Foreign Ministry’s statement stressed that Türkiye continues to seek closer EU ties and remains committed to dialogue, rejecting what it described as accusations that undermine the long-term interests of both parties.

"The level of alignment with the EU acquis presented in the Report, despite the political and unjust obstacles we have faced in the accession process, is the strongest expression of our commitment to the strategic goal of EU membership," it read.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown
LATEST NEWS

  1. US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

    US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

  2. New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

    New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

  3. Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

    Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

  4. Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

    Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

  5. Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks

    Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks
Recommended
Fidan visits Finland with focus on bilateral ties, NATO cooperation

Fidan visits Finland with focus on bilateral ties, NATO cooperation
Turkish-Armenian normalization process on the right path: Pashinyan

Turkish-Armenian normalization process on the right path: Pashinyan
Türkiye, Israel will not go to war, US envoy says

Türkiye, Israel 'will not go to war,' US envoy says
Erdoğan: Israel still occupying despite ceasefire

Erdoğan: Israel still occupying despite ceasefire
Islamic countries launched special program to support Syria: Erdoğan

Islamic countries launched special program to support Syria: Erdoğan
Fidan highlights Türkiyes diplomatic push on Ukraine, Gaza

Fidan highlights Türkiye's diplomatic push on Ukraine, Gaza
WORLD US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

Travelers across the United States prepared on Nov. 6 for potential chaos ahead of widespread flight cancellations ordered by authorities due to the federal government shutdown.
ECONOMY November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

Türkiye’s e-commerce industry is preparing for a record-breaking November, with sales expected to reach around 500 billion Turkish Liras ($11.9 billion) during the month’s flurry of discount campaigns.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿