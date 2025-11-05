Türkiye rejects EU commission report as 'biased' and counterproductive

ANKARA

Türkiye on Nov. 4 rejected criticisms contained in the European Commission’s latest assessment of the country's EU accession progress, calling the report inconsistent with efforts to foster constructive ties with the bloc.

In a written statement, the Foreign Ministry called the European Commission’s findings on the judiciary, fundamental rights and domestic political developments "biased, prejudiced and baseless."

Ankara said the language of the report contradicted efforts to foster a positive agenda between Türkiye and the European Union.

"It is of vital importance that the EU conducts its relations with Türkiye within the framework of the principle of pacta sunt servanda, with an approach that strengthens the membership perspective, refrains from policies and rhetoric that lead to deadlock, and maintains an impartial position without allowing the relations to be taken hostage by bilateral issues," the statement said.

"Developing a stronger, more institutionalized and mutually trust-based cooperation between Türkiye and the EU is in the interest of both Türkiye and Europe, as well as our wider region."

The report, published earlier in the day, criticizes Türkiye for deteriorating human rights conditions and stresses that Ankara’s performance in key areas essential for EU accession has not met expectations.

It highlights “serious concerns” over democratic standards, rule of law, judicial independence and respect for fundamental rights.

On regional security, the report acknowledged Türkiye's continued efforts to host 2.7 million refugees under temporary protection, primarily Syrians.

The commission also welcomed Türkiye's economic policies, highlighting progress toward a functioning market economy and the effectiveness of tight monetary policies in controlling inflation.

It underscored the country's strategic importance to the EU, emphasizing that the country remains an essential partner despite criticisms.

Türkiye applied for EU membership in 1987, gained candidate status in 1999 and began accession negotiations in 2005. The process has been effectively frozen since June 2018, with only 16 of 35 negotiation chapters opened and just one temporarily closed.

The Foreign Ministry’s statement stressed that Türkiye continues to seek closer EU ties and remains committed to dialogue, rejecting what it described as accusations that undermine the long-term interests of both parties.

"The level of alignment with the EU acquis presented in the Report, despite the political and unjust obstacles we have faced in the accession process, is the strongest expression of our commitment to the strategic goal of EU membership," it read.