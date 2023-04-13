Türkiye received unique int'l support over earthquakes: Çavuşoğlu

Türkiye has received unique international support after the Feb. 6 earthquakes as a result of its efficient foreign policy, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on April 13.

“As the most benevolent nation in the world and one of the three countries that provide the most development aid, we have seen an unprecedented international support and affection,” Çavuşoğlu stated addressing the symposium “Turkish Foreign Affairs in the Centennial of the Republic - Diplomatic Accumulation of Centuries.”

“This solidarity diplomacy is the result of our enterprising, humanitarian, benevolent and effective foreign policy. Essentially, our diplomacy is a visionary attitude that blends thousands of years of state tradition with the spirit of the time,” he added.

In the “Century of Türkiye,” they would continue to work “for a more just world order,” he said and added, “As a wise, just and virtuous global power, we will build the axis of Türkiye.”

Turkish Foreign Ministry has one of the five largest diplomatic networks in the world with its 260 representatives and provides the “widest service to its citizens and kin in the world, in the fastest way, makes use of innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence in future readings and consular services, and follows the footsteps of Adile Ayda, the first female diplomat,” Çavuşoğlu said.

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry is among the leading in the world in this field, with 79 women ambassadors and 43 percent women general managers, he added.

For this reason, the history of the Foreign Ministry is being watched with increasing interest both inside and outside, Çavuşoğlu said and noted that they are preparing a wide range of activities both to comprehend this historical accumulation and to meet this intense interest.

