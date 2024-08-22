Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds

Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds

ANKARA
Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds

Türkiye strongly refuted allegations on Thursday that the Turkish National Agency is misallocating funds received from the European Union.

The allegations, recently circulated in some media outlets, were addressed in a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Since its establishment in 2004, the Turkish National Agency has been providing opportunities for Turkish citizens to engage in educational, internship, and volunteer programs abroad, aiding in both their personal and professional growth. The statement emphasized that the agency has supported over 39,000 projects with grants, benefiting more than 630,000 individuals by enabling them to gain international experience and skills.

The ministry clarified that the funds distributed by the agency are designed to support collaborative projects with international partners, including public institutions, private sector entities, and civil society organizations. According to the ministry, 46% of the Erasmus+ Program funds have been utilized by universities, 23% by vocational schools, 15% by schools, 11% by youth organizations, and 5% by institutions involved in adult education.

All applications to the Turkish National Agency undergo evaluation by independent experts outside the agency, ensuring a fair selection process for projects eligible for grants, statement said.

The ministry emphasized that all supported activities are conducted in accordance with the guidelines published by the European Commission and are subjected to its oversight.

The ministry urged the public to disregard intentionally misleading news reports that aim to misinform and deceive, reiterating the agency's commitment to transparency and proper management of the funds.

EU,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Powerhouse event Gamescom unites industry leaders, gamers

Powerhouse event Gamescom unites industry leaders, gamers
LATEST NEWS

  1. Powerhouse event Gamescom unites industry leaders, gamers

    Powerhouse event Gamescom unites industry leaders, gamers

  2. Türkiye, Bulgaria boost border security cooperation

    Türkiye, Bulgaria boost border security cooperation

  3. Hamas slams Israeli 'refusal' of Gaza deal over border troops

    Hamas slams Israeli 'refusal' of Gaza deal over border troops

  4. Turkish police nab 65 ISIL suspects in major op

    Turkish police nab 65 ISIL suspects in major op

  5. Modi meets Zelensky on historic Ukraine visit

    Modi meets Zelensky on historic Ukraine visit
Recommended
Türkiye, Bulgaria boost border security cooperation

Türkiye, Bulgaria boost border security cooperation
Egypts el-Sissi to pay first visit to Türkiye as ties warm

Egypt's el-Sissi to pay first visit to Türkiye as ties warm
Ankara welcomes EU’s invitation to Fidan for Gymnich meet

Ankara welcomes EU’s invitation to Fidan for Gymnich meet
Fidan, Blinken discuss Gaza truce efforts on phone

Fidan, Blinken discuss Gaza truce efforts on phone
Defense minister visits Malaysia to strengthen cooperation

Defense minister visits Malaysia to strengthen cooperation
Türkiye calls for Israel to be held accountable on World Humanitarian Day

Türkiye calls for Israel to be held accountable on World Humanitarian Day
WORLD Hamas slams Israeli refusal of Gaza deal over border troops

Hamas slams Israeli 'refusal' of Gaza deal over border troops

A Hamas official on Friday accused Israel's prime minister of refusing to agree to a final truce accord for Gaza, where the presence of Israeli troops on the Egyptian border remained a major sticking point.
ECONOMY Some 29 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 8 months

Some 29 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 8 months

Foreign tourist arrivals in the first eight months of 2024 increased by 8.3 percent from a year ago to 28.98 million, according to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry.  
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Lugano draw in thrilling Europa League playoff

Beşiktaş, Lugano draw in thrilling Europa League playoff

In a high-scoring first leg of the UEFA Europa League playoff round, Turkish giant Beşiktaş played to a 3-3 draw with Swiss side Lugano at Thun Stadium on Aug. 22.

﻿