Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds

ANKARA

Türkiye strongly refuted allegations on Thursday that the Turkish National Agency is misallocating funds received from the European Union.

The allegations, recently circulated in some media outlets, were addressed in a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Since its establishment in 2004, the Turkish National Agency has been providing opportunities for Turkish citizens to engage in educational, internship, and volunteer programs abroad, aiding in both their personal and professional growth. The statement emphasized that the agency has supported over 39,000 projects with grants, benefiting more than 630,000 individuals by enabling them to gain international experience and skills.

The ministry clarified that the funds distributed by the agency are designed to support collaborative projects with international partners, including public institutions, private sector entities, and civil society organizations. According to the ministry, 46% of the Erasmus+ Program funds have been utilized by universities, 23% by vocational schools, 15% by schools, 11% by youth organizations, and 5% by institutions involved in adult education.

All applications to the Turkish National Agency undergo evaluation by independent experts outside the agency, ensuring a fair selection process for projects eligible for grants, statement said.

The ministry emphasized that all supported activities are conducted in accordance with the guidelines published by the European Commission and are subjected to its oversight.

The ministry urged the public to disregard intentionally misleading news reports that aim to misinform and deceive, reiterating the agency's commitment to transparency and proper management of the funds.