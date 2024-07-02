Türkiye ranks first in Europe in agricultural income

ANKARA
Türkiye ranked first in Europe and was among the top 10 countries in the world last year in terms of agricultural income generated, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı has said.

Türkiye’s agricultural income amounted to $68.5 billion in 2025, said Yumaklı, citing data from the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Bank.

The country’s agriculture income rose by 16 percent in 2023 compared with the previous year, the minister added.

The share of agriculture, forestry and fishing in Türkiye’s gross domestic product (GDP) was 6.2 percent in 2023, according to data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK). This was 6.5 percent in the previous year.

The agriculture sector accounted for 2.3 percent of GDP in the first quarter of 2024, down from 5.2 percent in the final quarter of 2023.

The size of the agricultural sector was 206 billion Turkish Liras in the January-March period.

The agriculture sector shrank 0.2 percent last year, when the Turkish economy as a whole grew by 4.5 percent.

In the first quarter of 2024, the agriculture sector expanded 4.6 percent from the same period of 2023, accelerating from 0.5 percent in the previous quarter, while the Turkish economy grew 5.7 percent annually in January-Mach 2023.

