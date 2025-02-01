Türkiye ranks among top 3 for polite drivers: Survey

ISTANBUL
A recent study by a car rental website has placed Türkiye among the top three in its ranking of the world’s most polite drivers based on tourist experiences.

The survey, which gathered responses from almost 5,000 tourists, evaluated driving etiquette in various countries, scoring drivers on a scale from 1 to 10. Only countries with at least 50 reviews were included in the ranking.

According to the results, Greek Cyprus topped the list with a score of 8.83, followed by New Zealand with 8.77 points and Türkiye with 8.73 points.

One factor contributing to Greek Cyprus’s high ranking could be its red license plates for rental cars, making locals more aware and considerate toward tourists.

In New Zealand, visitors highlighted the orderly traffic culture and respectful driving behavior, while Türkiye’s drivers were noted for their politeness, though tourists observed some local driving habits that differ from international norms.

Other destinations praised for their courteous drivers included Germany, the Canary Islands, Spain, Poland and Mauritius.

Erdoğan promises new policies to protect family
