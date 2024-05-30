Türkiye ranks 11th in global renewable energy capacity

ANKARA

Türkiye has climbed to the 11th spot in global renewable energy capacity ranking, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said, citing data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The country’s installed renewable energy capacity has reached 58,462 megawatts (MW).

“We rank 5th in Europe. Türkiye acts with the aim of incorporating all its renewable resources such as solar, wind, hydraulic and geothermal resources into its economy within a certain program,” Bayraktar said.

Türkiye aims to commission 5,000 MW of newly installed renewable energy capacity every year, including 3,500 MW of solar energy and 1,500 MW of wind power, according to the minister.

“As of April, we have exceeded 1,400 megawatts. We will definitely reach the 5,000 megawatts target by the end of the year,” said Bayraktar, adding that Türkiye’s installed capacity in electricity generation is 110,000 MW and 25,000 MW of which is composed of solar and wind energy.

The 25,000 MW of installed capacity will increase to 30,000 by the end of the year and will further rise to 35,000 MW in 2025, according to Bayraktar.

“The target set to 2035 is to boost the capacity to 90,000 megawatts,” said the minister.

In 2023, 36.3 percent of Türkiye’s electricity generation came from coal and 21.4 percent from natural gas, shows data from the Energy Ministry. Hydraulic energy, wind and solar power accounted for 19.6 percent, 10.4 percent and 5.7 percent of electricity generation.

China ranks first in the world ranking of installed renewable energy capacity at 1.45 million MW, followed by the United States at 387,549 MW and Brazil at 194,085, according to IRENA.

India, Germany, Japan, Canada, Spain, France and Italy were the other countries on the top 10 list.