Türkiye puts its best foot forward to charm Chinese investors

Türkiye puts its best foot forward to charm Chinese investors

ANKARA
Türkiye puts its best foot forward to charm Chinese investors

Türkiye plans to draw on its geographical position and an EU customs deal to entice Chinese investors keen to access European markets tariff-free, as it recently just did with carmaker BYD.

The Chinese electric vehicle giant signed a billion-dollar deal with Ankara on Monday to open a plant in western Türkiye, promising to create 5,000 jobs, a move that will help it dodge new EU tariffs.

The country, at the crossroads between Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia, is in talks with other Chinese companies, Türkiye's Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said this week.

"We want to transform Türkiye into a production centre for the next generation of vehicles," Kacır told private broadcaster Haberturk.

The minister emphasised his country's selling points, including being part of the EU's customs union and having trade agreements with 28 countries.

"Chinese producers want rapid access to international markets," he said. "Investing in Türkiye offers them that."

The EU recently slapped additional provisional tariffs of up to 38 percent on Chinese EVs following an investigation that concluded state subsidies meant they were unfairly undermining European rivals.

But Ankara struck a customs deal with the EU in 1995 that enables the free flow between them of a number of goods, notably cars.

Türkiye became one of the leading centres of the world's automobile industry starting in the 1970s, when major carmakers including Fiat and Renault opened plants there — with others like Ford, Toyota and Hyundai following.

BYD's Turkish base will allow the Chinese EV specialist to bypass EU tariffs upped by Brussels in July, and enter European markets.

Under new regulations on investment incentives, BYD will be able to circumvent a new 40 percent tariff that Türkiye originally imposed on electric vehicle imports. Manufacturers investing in the country will be exempt.

  A new partnership 

At least five other Chinese carmakers are now considering opening plants in Türkiye, state-owned news agency Anadolu reported.

Turkish manufacturer TOGG and Chinese firm Farasis have also partnered up to produce EV batteries in Türkiye.

Turkish officials have held numerous meetings with Chinese industrialists in the last year, the industry ministry said.

Türkiye's foreign minister Hakan Fidan visited China in June to seal a new bilateral deal, calling the countries "drivers of Asian wealth."

His visit to Xinjiang was the first by a high-ranking Turkish official since 2012. The west China province is where Beijing is accused of human rights violations against more than one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.

 

Former diplomat Gulru Gezer says that while it is important, China's treatment of the Uyghurs, who speak a Turkic langiage, is not the only issue on Beijing and Ankara's mutual agenda — and it shouldn't hamper their relations.

"Fidan's visit supported this," she said. "The fact that Beijing let Fidan go into Xinjiang, talk to the population, were positive steps."

 

 

However, China and Türkiye's warming relations are based on mutual interests, Gezer said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has confirmed his desire to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, whose members include China, Russia and Iran, but where Türkiye is only a partner.

Turkey, Electric Car, factory, Investment,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ministry mulls easing visitor influx at ancient city

Ministry mulls easing visitor influx at ancient city
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ministry mulls easing visitor influx at ancient city

    Ministry mulls easing visitor influx at ancient city

  2. Students file complaints as university found to be fake

    Students file complaints as university found to be fake

  3. Auto production plunges 16 percent in June

    Auto production plunges 16 percent in June

  4. Probe ongoing into deadly electric shock during İzmir flood

    Probe ongoing into deadly electric shock during İzmir flood

  5. Niger says 'large number' of prison escapees caught, 3 killed

    Niger says 'large number' of prison escapees caught, 3 killed
Recommended
Auto production plunges 16 percent in June

Auto production plunges 16 percent in June
Norway largest investor in Türkiye in May: Report

Norway largest investor in Türkiye in May: Report
Big spenders on tax authorities’ radar

Big spenders on tax authorities’ radar
Türkiye needs to utilize its huge potential in renewables: Minister

Türkiye needs to utilize its huge potential in renewables: Minister
Türkiye puts its best foot forward to charm Chinese firms

Türkiye puts its best foot forward to charm Chinese firms
Labour to focus on turbo charging UK growth

Labour to focus on 'turbo charging' UK growth

Southwest Airlines unveils electric air taxi venture

Southwest Airlines unveils electric air taxi venture
WORLD Niger says large number of prison escapees caught, 3 killed

Niger says 'large number' of prison escapees caught, 3 killed

Niger has recaptured "a large number" of detainees who escaped from a high-security prison near the capital Niamey, the army said on July 13, adding that three of the "dozens" of escapees had been killed.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

England manager Gareth Southgate said he was "immensely proud" to lead the Three Lions into a first ever major tournament final on foreign soil after a dramatic 2-1 win over the Netherlands on July 10.
﻿