Türkiye pushes for swift, fair peace in Ukraine war, Erdoğan tells Starmer

ANKARA
Türkiye is making efforts to ensure that the Russia-Ukraine war ends as soon as possible with a fair and lasting peace, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the phone Friday.

They also discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global matters, according to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

"President Erdoğan noted that Türkiye is ready to continue doing its part, including hosting negotiations to facilitate peace, as it has done up until now," it added.

Türkiye aims to play a key role in securing peace and maintaining a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

 Erdoğan hosted Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Ankara on Feb. 18, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to resolving the conflict through dialogue.

The meeting coincided with Washington and Moscow's first official engagement since the new U.S. administration took office last month.

 

Starmer said in a statement that he is convening a high-level Leaders’ Summit in London on Sunday and "he was looking forward to Türkiye’s Foreign Minister participating in these talks."

He reiterated his country’s “commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as necessary to deter Russian aggression."

Starmer has invited more than a dozen European and EU leaders to a summit on March 2 to "drive forward" action on Ukraine and security.

Leaders from around continental Europe including France, Germany, Denmark and Italy as well as Türkiye, NATO and the European Union have been invited to the summit in London later on March 2.

Fresh from his Feb. 27 talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in the White House, Starmer has also invited the leaders of Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Romania to the summit.

NATO chief Mark Rutte, as well as EU chiefs Ursula don der Leyen and Antonio Costa, are also due to attend.

 

 

 

 

