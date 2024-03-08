Türkiye pursues extradition of teen involved in deadly crash

ANKARA
Türkiye pursues extradition of teen involved in deadly crash

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has announced plans to issue a red notice for a 17-year-old who fled to Egypt following a fatal car accident that claimed the life of one person and left four others injured last week.

Turkish authorities had initiated the process to request the extradition of the teenager from Egyptian judicial authorities, Tunç disclosed in a televised interview with private broadcaster A Haber on March 6.

Emphasizing the existence of a judicial cooperation agreement between Türkiye and Egypt on extradition, the minister stated, "We are closely following the process in this regard."

The 17-year-old, accompanied by his mother, Eylem Tok, a prominent writer, headed to Egypt on March 1, the night of the accident, which occurred as a group of five friends were traveling to Istanbul's Eyüpsultan district on their ATV-type vehicles.

According to reports, one of the vehicles malfunctioned, prompting the group to park by the side of the road. Just then, a luxury jeep slammed into them, sending them into the air and onto the ground.

Oğuz Murat Avcı succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, while four others remain hospitalized, with one in critical condition.

Tunç also revealed that there is an ongoing investigation against the teenager's mother, suggesting her involvement in the flight from justice.

Gunmen kidnap more than 280 from Nigerian school: teacher
