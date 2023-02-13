Türkiye proposed opening two gates from Kilis to Syria for quake aid: FM

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Feb. 12 that Türkiye has offered to open two more border gates from the southern province of Kilis to northern Syria and that the United Nations is considering the proposal.

“We have two border crossings in Kilis, which are primarily used for transportation to areas liberated from terrorists. We told the U.N. that these two crossings could be opened as well, and they are now assessing it,” Çavuşoğlu said at a press conference with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in the southern province of Hatay.

Dismissing the claims that the move of opening the crossing is to enable Syrians to enter the country, Çavuşoğlu stressed that the crossings will be opened only “one way” for aid delivery into Syria.

Türkiye’s border crossing, Cilvegözü border gate, with Syria remains open for humanitarian aid from the United Nations and several batches of aid were transferred through the gate to the Syrian regions that were devastated by an earthquake, he said.

“It is our humanitarian duty to provide aid support to Syria, to ensure their delivery,” he stated, noting that some countries also preferred to send humanitarian assistance by air to Syria, and Ankara opened Turkish airspace for them.

Çavuşoğlu also refuted claims that a U.S. warship will anchor Turkish waters for support after a massive quake. Local media claimed that the United States would dispatch an aircraft carrier to Türkiye for aid delivery.

“The U.S. did not ask us for such a delivery, and we will not allow it even if they ask. We don’t need it,” he said.

The minister explained that some countries proposed to send tourist cruise ships to temporarily host quake survivors.