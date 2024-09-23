Türkiye promotes investment opportunities with Times Square ad

NEW YORK
Türkiye's Investment Office has launched a high-profile advertising campaign in New York City's Times Square, coinciding with the 79th U.N. General Assembly.

Digital billboards in the iconic location are displaying such messages as "Invest in Türkiye" and "Nexus of the World," highlighting the country's strategic position at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa.

The campaign by the Investment Office of the Presidency of Türkiye aims to showcase the country's economic strengths, including its growth, investment-friendly reforms, and skilled workforce. It also emphasizes the country's access to global markets due to its geographic location.

These promotional messages will be shown regularly throughout the span of the U.N. General Assembly session as New York welcomes international visitors and dignitaries.

The initiative is part of Türkiye's broader efforts to attract value-added and technology-oriented investments, aiming to bolster its position in the global supply chain.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in Türkiye amounted to $670 million in July, according to the latest balance of payments data of the Central Bank.

From January to July, Türkiye lured a total of $2.66 billion in FDI against an FDI inflow of $2.75 billion in the same period of last year.

In July, Germany had the largest share in FDI equity capital inflows into Türkiye with 39 percent, followed by the Netherlands at 24 percent and the U.S. at 12 percent, according to a report by the International Investors’ Association (YASED).

Since 2002, cumulative FDI inflows to Türkiye have surpassed $269 billion.

