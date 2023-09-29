Türkiye prioritizes regional peace, security: Top security council

ANKARA

The National Security Council (MGK) meeting, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sept. 28 said Türkiye prioritizes peace and security in the region.

"Türkiye's policy in region prioritizes the preservation of peace in Kirkuk, elimination of terrorist groups in Iraq," the statement read.

The statement also noted that Türkiye would exert maximum effort to preserve peace, and stability both in the region and Kosovo, where it will assume command of the NATO mission and will continue to support efforts to achieve lasting peace, and stability in the South Caucasus.

"All parties, especially Armenia, were reminded that the path to a lasting peace in South Caucasus can only be opened through the unconditional establishment of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty..." the statement said, adding that obligations based on agreements, which will contribute to the prosperity of countries in the region, should be fulfilled to achieve the regional peace.