Türkiye prioritizes ceasefire in Gaza war, Erdoğan says

Türkiye prioritizes ceasefire in Gaza war, Erdoğan says

ASTANA
Türkiye prioritizes ceasefire in Gaza war, Erdoğan says

Türkiye's top priority in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas is the urgent establishment of a ceasefire, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stated.

"For exactly 28 days, crimes against humanity have been committed in Gaza... Innocent children are being brutally murdered. There is no excuse for this brutality," Erdoğan declared in his address during the 10th summit of the heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on Nov. 3.

The president described the Israeli military's actions in Gaza as a "human tragedy" and insisted that their priority is to swiftly establish a humanitarian ceasefire in the region.

In addition, Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye's efforts to lay the groundwork for a proposed international peace conference.

"We are working on new mechanisms that will guarantee the security of everyone, whether Muslim, Christian or Jew," he stated.

Earlier this week, Erdoğan declared Türkiye's willingness to take responsibility for establishing a new security mechanism in the Gaza Strip, in collaboration with regional actors. "Our goal is to get our region out of this whirlpool it has been dragged into," he said.

The Turkish leader stressed the importance of unity within the Turkic world, emphasizing that solidarity among these nations "would pave the way for a ceasefire and, eventually, a lasting peace."

Erdoğan met with his Azerbaijani counterpart, İlham Aliyev, on the sidelines of the summit, where they discussed bilateral relations, regional and global issues and the Gaza conflict.

Erdoğan emphasized the need for the international community to send strong messages to "ensure Israel's compliance with international law."

The leaders also discussed the normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia and the ongoing post-conflict situation between the latter and Azerbaijan, according to Erdoğan's office.

The two-day summit, hosted by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev under the theme "Turk Time," brought together leaders from member countries including Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

Hungary, Turkish Cyprus and Turkmenistan are observer states to the organization.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye prioritizes ceasefire in Gaza war, Erdoğan says

Türkiye prioritizes ceasefire in Gaza war, Erdoğan says
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul courthouse bribery claims being probed: Minister

    Istanbul courthouse bribery claims being probed: Minister

  2. Türkiye prioritizes ceasefire in Gaza war, Erdoğan says

    Türkiye prioritizes ceasefire in Gaza war, Erdoğan says

  3. CHP congress set to determine chairman

    CHP congress set to determine chairman

  4. Şanlıurfa included in UNESCO Cities of Music list

    Şanlıurfa included in UNESCO Cities of Music list

  5. 'Horrible suffering' in Sudan only growing as more displaced: UN official

    'Horrible suffering' in Sudan only growing as more displaced: UN official
Recommended
Fidan attends German-led EU enlargement meet in Berlin

Fidan attends German-led EU enlargement meet in Berlin
Top US diplomat due in Türkiye for talks: Ankara

Top US diplomat due in Türkiye for talks: Ankara
Erdoğan offers new security mechanism amid Gaza war

Erdoğan offers new security mechanism amid Gaza war
Türkiye’s priority to upgrade customs union, visa liberalization: Fidan

Türkiye’s priority to upgrade customs union, visa liberalization: Fidan
Ankara condemns Israeli attack on Turkish-run hospital

Ankara condemns Israeli attack on Turkish-run hospital
Athens may offer easy Greek island visas for Turks: Local media

Athens may offer easy Greek island visas for Turks: Local media
WORLD Horrible suffering in Sudan only growing as more displaced: UN official

'Horrible suffering' in Sudan only growing as more displaced: UN official

As fierce fighting in Darfur once again pushes thousands of Sudanese to flee their homes, more must be done to alleviate the suffering of the millions already displaced, a UN official tells AFP.
ECONOMY Central Bank raises inflation forecasts

Central Bank raises inflation forecasts

The Central Bank has raised its year-end inflation forecast from a previous 58 percent to 65 percent, while lifting the end-2024 forecast from 33 percent to 36 percent.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.