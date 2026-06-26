Türkiye prepares for week of extreme heat

Türkiye prepares for week of extreme heat

ISTANBUL
Türkiye prepares for week of extreme heat

Türkiye is expected to come under the influence of a heat wave similar to the one currently affecting much of Europe from this weekend, prompting experts to issue warnings, particularly for residents in coastal regions where humidity is expected to make conditions feel significantly hotter.

Europe is baking under one of its strongest heat waves in recent years, with temperatures reaching dangerous levels across a vast area stretching from Spain and France to Germany and the United Kingdom.

France on June 24 recorded its hottest June day since records began in 1947, according to the national weather agency, while nearly 94 million people across Europe were expected to face temperatures above

35 degrees Celsius this week, most of them in France and Spain.

Turkish Meteorology General Directorate expert Mehmet Özdemir said Türkiye will also experience rising temperatures over the coming week, particularly in the country’s western and inland regions.

“Temperatures will increase by around 2 to 3 degrees above seasonal norms, but the perceived temperature will be much higher in coastal areas due to humidity,” Özdemir told media.

He urged vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children and people with chronic illnesses, to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially between noon and 4 p.m.

“Those who have to go outside should take precautions such as using umbrellas or wearing hats,” he said.

Prof. Murat Türkeş, a climate scientist and board member of Boğaziçi University’s Climate Change and Policies Research Center, said the weather pattern responsible for the heatwave in Europe, extending from North Africa to the British Isles, is linked to a high-pressure system known as an ‘Omega blocking’ pattern,” Türkeş said.

“The same system will likely cause temperatures in western, southern and central parts of Türkiye to rise above seasonal averages starting from tomorrow.”

The increase will not be as severe as in Western Europe, but Türkiye will still experience hotter-than-normal conditions.”

Türkeş said temperatures are expected to remain above seasonal norms for at least the next two weeks, as warm air masses originating from the Sahara continue to influence large parts of the Mediterranean basin.

Meanwhile, authorities have also warned of an elevated wildfire risk across Türkiye as rising summer temperatures and low humidity levels create favorable conditions for forest fires.

Officials urged the public to avoid activities that could spark fires, particularly in forested areas.

Meteorology experts also warned that strong, dry winds are expected in parts of the Aegean region, further increasing the risk in the region.

 

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