Türkiye prepares for possible evacuation from Lebanon

ANKARA
Türkiye is preparing for a potential evacuation of its citizens and foreign nationals from Lebanon, sources told local media on Sept. 26 as tensions escalate between Israel and Lebanon.

The Defense Ministry, in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, is closely monitoring the situation, with preliminary planning for a possible evacuation already underway, the sources said.

"The TSK [Turkish army] has the means and capabilities to carry out the tasks assigned to it for the safe evacuation of our citizens or foreign nationals from Lebanon," they said.

"[Humanitarian] assistance will continue in coordination with other institutions in line with Lebanon's demands and according to security conditions."

An aid plane from Türkiye landed in Beirut on Sept. 25, delivering 30 tons of humanitarian and medical supplies.

Turkish officials have stressed the urgency of taking immediate steps to prevent the situation from spiraling into wider chaos.

"It is essential that the necessary measures are taken to ensure an immediate ceasefire and lasting peace," the sources said, urging international bodies, particularly the U.N. Security Council, to act swiftly to broker peace in the region.

The U.N. says over 90,000 people have been displaced in five days of Israeli strikes on Lebanon, bringing the total to 200,000 people who have been displaced in Lebanon since Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel in support of Hamas.

