Türkiye plans to build wall, fence on western border

EDİRNE
Türkiye will construct a wall along its border with Greece, marking the country’s first instance of measures in its western frontier aimed at combating irregular migration, said the governor of the northwestern province of Edirne.

“This year, we will implement physical border security measures for the first time on our western border. Walls and fences will be built along the border. Until now, only patrol roads existed,” Governor Yunus Sezer stated to the press in the border province.

"Patrol roads have been completed, and as we did on the eastern border, a tender has been issued for the construction of physical fences and walls. We will finally have security measures in place along our western frontier."

The first phase will involve building a wall along the Greek border, with plans to extend the security barriers across the entire border in the future, Sezer said.

Initially, 8.5 kilometers will be constructed this year, with further work planned in the coming years. The project is being carried out with the support of the Interior Ministry and the Border Management Directorate, he said.

Providing information on migrant smuggling in the province, Sezer noted that the city has largely ceased to be a migrant route.

“Compared to last year, there has been a 93 percent decrease in migrant activity. Recently, operations targeting human traffickers have increased. In 56 operations this year, 110 traffickers were nabbed and handed over to judicial authorities."

Since the onset of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Türkiye has become a key transit point for migrants attempting to reach Europe. The country has been actively combating these illegal crossings, with preventive measures along its western border primarily focused on maritime routes.

The sea route from Türkiye’s western coasts to Greece has become the predominant choice for migrants, despite its perilous nature. The Mediterranean waters are notorious for their hazards, making the journey particularly dangerous, especially for migrants relying on flimsy dinghies as their primary means of transport.

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Europeans for their continued support on Thursday as he joined leaders for summit talks in Brussels, saying it meant Ukraine was not "alone" in its fight to repel Russia's invasion.
